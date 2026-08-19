Mananthavady: Amid a growing scare over a suspected gang of women involved in chain-snatching incidents in Wayanad, police arrested three more women from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday after they allegedly attempted to snatch the chain of an 80-year-old woman travelling on a crowded bus.

The arrested women were identified as Indumathi, 49, of Ganapathi Kovil Theruvu, and Janvi, 34, and Sudha, 31, of Ganapathipakkam, all in Tamil Nadu.

Two other alleged members of the gang, Kannaki, 30, and Easwari, 47, both natives of Madurai, had earlier been arrested in connection with a series of chain-snatching cases reported from different parts of the district.

A special police team was formed under District Police Chief Devamanohar to trace and arrest the suspected gang members. Police had also circulated images of six women suspected to be involved in the incidents.

The latest incident occurred when the three accused allegedly targeted Kunnel Leela, 80, of Amrakkuni near Pulpally, while she was travelling by bus to Mananthavady.

According to police, one of the women introduced herself as a doctor and struck up a conversation with Leela during the journey. When Leela got off the bus at LF Junction, the three women, pretending to assist her, allegedly attempted to snatch her gold chain.

However, the chain broke during the attempt and fell to the ground. Leela immediately picked it up. Realising that their attempt had failed, the women reportedly moved away from her.

Some auto-rickshaw drivers who noticed the women's suspicious behaviour alerted the police. By the time officers reached the spot, however, the women had already left.

Police examined CCTV footage from shops and other establishments in the area as part of the investigation. The footage reportedly helped investigators identify the three women as suspects and launch a search for them.

Later, an auto-rickshaw driver near the Peechamkode petrol bunk alerted the Vellamunda police after spotting three women matching the suspects' description walking along the road. A police team immediately reached the spot, took the women into custody and handed them over to the Mananthavady police for further questioning.

Police said cases have been registered against the three women in connection with chain-snatching incidents reported from Tirunelli, Sulthan Bathery, Ambalavayal, Kambalakkad and Meenangadi.

The investigation team included Mananthavady Assistant Superintendent of Police B Karthik and Sub-Inspectors T Ananad, VK Muhammed Ali and KN Sunilkumar.

Police suspect that the gang may have been involved in several similar incidents reported at crowded bus stops and on buses across the district. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to determine whether the arrested women were involved in the earlier cases.