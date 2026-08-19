Malappuram: The Syndicate of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University has demanded that the Kerala government order a judicial inquiry into allegations of caste discrimination raised by a research scholar, Vice-Chancellor Dr C R Prasad informed on Wednesday.

The Syndicate of the University took the decision seeking an inquiry headed by a retired district judge to establish the facts behind the allegations raised by the research scholar against the university and a faculty member.

Anagha Shashi, a student of the School of Environmental Science, lodged a complaint against a teacher on August 1, 2025, alleging caste discrimination. The complaint was forwarded to the university's SC/ST Cell on August 14, 2025, for examination. After an inquiry, the cell submitted an interim report stating that it could not consider the complaint in the absence of sufficient facts and evidence supporting the allegations. The university authorities accepted the report and informed the student accordingly, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Anagha Sasi is protesting in front of the University gate for the last one week, demanding the arrest of two teachers of the department, Dr Arun Babu and Dr Jaini Varghese.

According to Dr Prasad, the university had asked the student to regularise unauthorised leave taken during her research period, but she failed to do so. The university has also not been able to allot a research guide as she did not submit her synopsis within the stipulated period under the research regulations, he said.

The university later informed the student that her delayed synopsis could be considered for allotment of a guide if she submitted the consent of an external co-guide, as the proposed research topic did not fall within the area of expertise of the faculty member concerned, and a consent letter from another laboratory, as the required facility was not available at the university. A doctoral committee could then be constituted to allot a guide, the Vice-Chancellor said. However, the student did not take any further action in this regard, he added.

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The student subsequently filed another complaint against a woman faculty member. She also lodged a complaint against a university employee with the university and another against a different employee with the police.

She also accused another student of ragging. The university's inquiries into these complaints found, according to the Vice-Chancellor, that they were not supported by evidence. Although the student was given time to produce evidence, she had not submitted any so far, he said.

"The university has taken action on all the complaints strictly in accordance with its regulations. We will continue to ensure equal justice for all students and are ready to face any inquiry in connection with the matter," Dr Prasad said at a press conference.

The Vice-Chancellor also said the university had received several complaints against the student and that inquiries into them were under way. He alleged that the allegations being raised against the university through the media were aimed at exerting pressure on the ongoing inquiries.