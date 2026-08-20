The operations of Laker India Corporation, a partnership firm owned by Veena Vijayan, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have come under scrutiny. Established in Kozhikode in 2023, the firm is registered as an active entity but appears to have little visible physical presence, with its listed office located in a locked room and no apparent staff or regular business activity.

Veena Vijayan is the managing partner and authorised signatory of the firm, with broad executive powers. Kozhikode native Anees Kodambiyath Arakkal is the other partner and holds an equal financial stake. However, the partnership documents give Vijayan near-exclusive authority to operate the firm's bank accounts, file tax returns and sign government contracts and agreements.

A visit to the firm's registered address in Kozhikode found the office, located in the first room on the first floor of a commercial building, locked. Residents and neighbouring business owners said they had not seen regular business activity from the premises. While a few people reportedly visit the room occasionally, there was no visible indication of day-to-day administrative or commercial operations.

At the same time, Laker India Corporation appears to have maintained its statutory compliance. The firm has been regularly filing its Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns, with filings updated through July. The contrast between the absence of visible business activity and its regular tax compliance has raised questions about the nature of the firm's operations.

Laker India Corporation came under public attention during the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into Exalogic Solutions, the IT company owned by Veena Vijayan, in connection with the alleged monthly payment controversy. The firm's existence was also reflected in the 2026 election affidavit of P A Mohammed Riyas, Veena's husband and Kerala's Public Works Minister. In his assets declaration filed for the Beypore constituency, Riyas disclosed that Veena had invested ₹10.94 lakh in Laker India Corporation.