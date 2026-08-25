Kannur: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has submitted a preliminary report to the Kannur Collector after a retaining wall along the under-construction NH 66 collapsed at Elayavoor South on Monday.

The incident came to the notice of local residents around 5.45 am, when a portion of the retaining structure along the highway construction stretch gave way. The affected portion of the site sank by around 15 feet.

Local residents alerted authorities and the NHAI following the incident. Kannur District Collector Vishnuraj P then sought a report from the NHAI.

Speaking to Onmanorama, the Collector confirmed that the NHAI had submitted a preliminary report. He said daily inspections would be carried out at the site and that the findings would be submitted to him every day.

The NHAI will also conduct a detailed study to determine the reasons for the collapse and examine measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. "NHAI will conduct a detailed inquiry and examine why such an incident is recurring at this location. They will also look into what can be done in the future to prevent such incidents," the Collector said.

The Collector, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph and T O Mohanan MLA visited the site earlier in the day. The minister directed the authorities to take necessary steps to address the concerns of local residents.

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The local residents said they had previously reported cracks near the construction site and on their land to the NHAI. "They came and inspected the site at that time. They just filled the crack and left, and did nothing else," said Vijina K K, Elayavoor South councillor.

Monday's collapse occurred on the property of a resident, Vimal. According to Vijina, a road connecting Vimal's house to the main road was constructed by the NHAI only around six months ago.

The location also has a history of a major landslip. Vijina said the entire stretch had suffered a massive landslip around three years ago. Following the incident, the NHAI constructed a retaining wall and filled the area with soil. The site has now given way again.

Speaking to Manorama News, Vimal said the NHAI had constructed the road leading to his house only in January. "Now I don't have a road and I can't bring my car to my house," he said. "Three years ago, the entire site collapsed. Now it has sunk by around 15 feet," Vimal added.