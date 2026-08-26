With more than 17 people killed and around 500, including over 100 Indians, reported missing after massive flash floods swept through central Nepal, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has directed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs.

In a Facebook post, Satheesan said the government was closely monitoring the situation. He urged families who are unable to contact their relatives travelling in Nepal to inform the Chief Minister’s Office.

They can contact the office at 9447111844 or 9747132147.

According to media reports, Malayali tourist groups comprising dozens of Keralites have been affected by the flash floods.

Following the Chief Minister’s direction, NORKA has also set up a help desk to provide emergency assistance, services and information to Keralites in Nepal.

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Those seeking assistance can contact the NORKA Global Contact Centre at 1800 425 3939 (toll-free) or +91 88020 12345 (missed call from abroad). The Delhi NRK Development Officer has also been assigned to coordinate the relief efforts.

The Indian Embassy said it was in constant contact with the Nepalese government to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian citizens affected by the disaster and coordinate rescue operations.

The embassy has also opened dedicated helplines, +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500, to assist Indians affected by the floods.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River around 9 am (local time), reportedly from the direction of Tibet. The sudden rise in water caused extensive damage in Timure in Rasuwa district and nearby Syafrubesi, washing away vehicles, goods and other property, the Nepal Army said.

Rasuwa lies around 125 km northeast of Kathmandu, near the Tibet border.The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has urged people living near riverbanks in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan and Gorkha to remain vigilant and take necessary safety measures until further notice.

The Prime Minister’s Office said personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been mobilised in Rasuwa and surrounding areas for rescue and relief operations. A high-level meeting is also being convened to assess the situation and coordinate further response.