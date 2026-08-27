Kannur: Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that a design flaw in the National Highway development works led to the collapse of the retaining wall along the under-construction National Highway 66 at Elayavoor South in Kannur.

Pinarayi visited the affected area on Wednesday and assessed the situation after speaking to local residents. The soil embankment sank by around 15 feet near houses, raising concerns among residents about their safety.

Pinarayi said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had failed to take effective corrective measures despite a similar mudslide occurring at the site in 2023.

Residents told Pinarayi that cracks had developed in the protection wall, while cracks extending nearly 100 metres had appeared along the proposed service road. A gabion wall constructed between the concrete protection wall and the proposed service road has also subsided.

Although land has been acquired for the service road, construction has not yet begun. Around 20 houses and establishments are located along both sides of the stretch.

Residents expressed concern that continued soil erosion and landslides could threaten the safety of the houses in the area.

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Pinarayi said the recurring nature of the incidents raised serious questions about the safety of the ongoing National Highway development works and the measures taken to prevent further soil collapse.

Following the incident, the NHAI had submitted a preliminary report to the district collector. The collector told Onmanorama that daily inspections would be carried out at the site and that the findings would be submitted to him every day.