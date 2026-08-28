Thrissur is gearing up for the Pulikali festival, with the police imposing traffic restrictions across the city from 2 pm on Saturday and arranging around 30 designated parking areas to manage the expected rush.

The police have announced several traffic diversions and temporary changes to bus routes and the movement of other vehicles

Bus routes

Buses coming from Mannuthy towards Sakthan Stand will turn left at Pulikkann Market Centre and proceed through Nellikkunnu, Mar Aprem, Fathima Nagar, ITC Junction and Ikkanda Warrier Road before entering Sakthan Thampuran Stand. On their return, they will travel through Mission Quarters, Kattookkaran Junction, Shavakkotta and Fathima Nagar Junction.

Buses from Mannuthy towards Vadakke Stand will turn right at East Fort and proceed via Pension Moola and Ashwini Junction to Vadakke Stand. They will return via Stadium Junction.

Buses operating from Mandamangalam, Puthur and Valakkavu will turn left at ITC Junction and use Ikkanda Warrier Road to reach Sakthan Thampuran Stand. They will return via Mission Quarters and Fathima Nagar Junction.

Buses from Mookattukara and Nellankara towards Vadakke Stand will turn right at Bishop Palace and travel through Pension Moola, Chembukkavu Junction, Ramanilayam and Ashwini Junction before entering Vadakke Stand. They will return via Indoor Stadium Junction.

Buses from Chelakkara, Wadakkanchery, Ottapalam, Pazhayannur and Thiruvilwamala will reach Peringavu and take Kolothumpadam Road before entering Vadakke Stand through Ashwini Junction. They can return on their normal route.

Buses from Medical College, Athani and Kottekkad will also take the Peringavu–Kolothumpadam Road–Ashwini Junction route to Vadakke Stand and return normally.

Buses from Cheroor, Pallimoola, Mattampuram and Kundukad will travel via Balabhavan, turn right at Chembukkavu Junction and proceed through Ramanilayam, Indoor Stadium Junction and Ashwini Junction to Vadakke Stand. They will return via Indoor Stadium Junction.

Buses from Kunnamkulam, Kozhikode, Guruvayur and Adatt through Punkunnam will terminate their route at Punkunnam and return via West Fort, Ayyanthole Civil Lines, Ayyanthole Ground and Lulu Junction.

Buses from Wadakkanchery, Anthikad and Kanjany through West Fort will turn at West Fort towards Calvary Road and terminate their route between Thoppinmoola and the Netaji Ground area before returning via West Fort.

Buses from Kodungallur, Irinjalakuda, Thriprayar and Cherpu through Kurkanchery will reach Balya Junction, turn right and enter Sakthan Thampuran Stand before returning on their normal route.

Buses from Ollur, Amballur and Varandarappilly will terminate at Sakthan Stand after reaching Mundupalam Junction and turning left. They will return via Kattookkaran Junction.

Other vehicles

Vehicles other than buses and trailers travelling from Ashwini towards Mannuthy, Palakkad and Ernakulam will take Pension Moola and travel through Nellankara and Mookattukara.

The vehicles travelling from Kunnamkulam towards Palakkad will turn at Mundur and proceed through Kottekkad, Viyyur Bridge, Power House, Pongannamkad, Chirakkode and Mundikkode.

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Vehicles from Kunnamkulam towards Ernakulam will also turn at Mundur and travel through Kottekkad, Viyyur Bridge, Power House, Pongannamkad and Mookattukara.

Light vehicles travelling from Chiyyaram towards West Fort will turn left at Kurkanchery Centre and proceed through Vadookkara and Thoppinmoola. Additionally, light vehicles travelling from Kurkanchery towards West Fort from Kodungallur, Irinjalakuda, Thriprayar and Cherpu will turn left at Kurkanchery and travel through Vadookkara and Aranattukara.

KSRTC services

KSRTC buses from the Thrissur bus stand towards Chalakudy and Ernakulam will operate through Kannan Kulangara and Chiyyaram.

KSRTC buses coming from the west direction will turn right at Punkunnam Junction and travel through Shankarayyar Road and Poothole before entering the KSRTC stand.

Ordinary KSRTC buses operating towards Angamaly, Chalakudy, Puthukkad and Irinjalakuda will temporarily terminate at the temporary bus stand arranged at Sakthan Thampuran Stand and begin their return journeys from there.

KSRTC buses operating towards Shoranur, Vazhikkadavu and Medical College will avoid Swaraj Round and operate through ITC Junction, East Fort, Ashwini Junction and Kolothumpadam.

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The police have urged the public to avoid travelling to Thrissur city in private vehicles unless necessary and cooperate with the authorities in reducing traffic congestion during the Pulikali celebrations. Visitors can scan the QR code provided by the police to access information on the parking facilities.