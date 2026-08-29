Thrissur: Even before the excitement of Thrissur Pooram has faded, the cultural capital of Kerala is celebrating yet another spectacle of colour and culture. The Swaraj Round came alive to the thunder of traditional percussion as Pulikali performers took to the streets around 5.30 pm, swaying to the beats, jingling their anklets and flaunting their painted tiger bellies.

More than 400 ‘tigers’ and ‘leopards’ from nine Pulikali teams descended on the Swaraj Round, transforming the heart of Thrissur into a vibrant festival arena.

The participating teams were from Ayyanthole, Kuttankulangara, Sitharam Mill, Chakkamukku, Naikkanal, Yuvajana Sangham Viyyur, Shankaramkulangara, Patturaykkal and Olarikkara. Each team had between 31 and 51 Pulikali performers, including women and children, accompanied by percussion troupes comprising 25 to 35 members.

As the Pulikali performers poured into the city, thousands of spectators gathered along the Swaraj Round to witness the spectacle. Photo: Special Arrangement.

The Pulikali teams began their procession to the Swaraj Round after Minister OJ Janeesh flagged off the event at 4 pm in front of Bini Heritage. Sitharam Mill Desam was the first team to reach the Swaraj Round, followed by the other teams through MG Road, Shornur Road and Vadakke Stand.

As the Pulikali performers poured into the city, thousands of spectators gathered along the Swaraj Round to witness the spectacle. The roar of percussion and the energetic steps of the performers turned the city centre into a carnival-like venue.

Eight hours of painstaking preparation

For the performers, the festivities began much earlier in the day. Preparations for the elaborate tiger make-up started at the Pulikali centres as early as 6 am.

It took nearly eight hours to complete the intricate body painting. The performers had to remain in carefully controlled postures for hours, with their hands supported on wooden sticks to prevent the enamel paint from smudging or sticking. Only after the elaborate painting was completed did the ‘tigers’ emerge onto the streets in the evening, ready to perform.

Mythology, contemporary themes add colour

The Pulikali teams were accompanied by colourful tableaux based on mythological and contemporary themes. As part of an anti-drug awareness campaign, the police and Thrissur Corporation also presented a special tableau titled ‘Operation Toofan’.

Though the competition among the teams remained friendly, there was no shortage of energy on the streets. The performers danced to the thunderous beats while spectators cheered them on.

Competitions were held in nine categories, including the best Pulikali team, Pulikkottu (percussion), Pulivesham (tiger costume), Pulivahanam (float), Pulivara and Pulichamayam (costume and adornment).

The winning team will receive a cash prize of ₹70,000, while the second and third-placed teams will receive ₹60,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.

For the first time, a separate award has also been introduced for Pulichamayam, recognising the elaborate costume and overall presentation of the performers. The results are expected to be announced by around 10 pm.

The performers danced to the thunderous beats while spectators cheered them on. Photo: Special Arrangement.

With the thunder of percussion echoing across the Swaraj Round and hundreds of brightly painted ‘tigers’ taking over the streets, Thrissur once again transformed into a city of celebration.

The Pooram may be over, but the festive spirit of Thrissur clearly isn't — and this time, it came roaring back in stripes.