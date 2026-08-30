A prime two-and-a-half-acre plot of land in the commercial heart of Kottayam city is the kind of land real estate developers would queue up to acquire for millions. But instead of letting concrete mixers and steel pillars take over this goldmine, one man decided to turn it into a lush agricultural haven.

Today, it is a sprawling, high-yield dragon fruit farm. While sceptics might question the sanity of bypassing a highly lucrative shopping complex in favour of tilling the soil, the answer lies in an unwavering passion for farming. This is the inspiring story of a Kottayam bishop who chose green canopies over high-rise commercial structures.

The bishop's dragon fruit cultivation spans 2.5 acres of highly valuable land at Baker Hill.

Meet Bishop Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian, head of the CSI Central Kerala Diocese. Guided by the biblical principle that humanity was placed on earth to care for and preserve creation, the bishop saw the prime urban plot as a stewardship opportunity rather than a real estate play. In addition to dragon fruit, the expansive bishop's house grounds play host to yam, taro, banana, and various seasonal vegetables, alongside a fully stocked fish pond. For him, stepping into the fields is the ultimate stress-buster. Whenever people complain about a lack of time, his response is simple: "If a busy bishop like me can find time for farming, anyone can."

The sprawling plantation at Baker Hill features 4,200 dragon fruit plants meticulously set up across 1,300 mounds.

A highly profitable venture

The bishop's dragon fruit cultivation spans 2.5 acres of highly valuable land at Baker Hill. "We are currently in our fourth year of harvest. The sprawling plantation at Baker Hill features 4,200 dragon fruit plants meticulously set up across 1,300 mounds," Bishop Sabu Koshy Cherian explains. "I chose dragon fruit because it is a modern, resilient crop. Its natural thorns protect it from common pests and nocturnal raiders like bats. More importantly, it is an exceptionally profitable venture, a fact that many prospective farmers are yet to fully realise."

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Solving the marketing puzzle

Many farmers abandon unique crops due to market volatility and selling challenges. However, the diocese has devised a highly efficient distribution model. A dedicated retail counter has been set up at the main gate of the Baker School, where daily sales easily exceed 30 kg. Timing is crucial, as the fruit must be harvested exactly 30 days after flowering to prevent splitting, which ruins its market value. Handling peak yields of up to 700 kg a day was once a daunting challenge. The diocese resolved this smoothly by utilising its extensive network of over 400 parishes across the Central Kerala region, ensuring that fresh produce reaches consumers directly and rapidly.

Modern preservation and infrastructure

To maintain quality and extend shelf life, the farm constructed a modern cool-house facility at a cost of ₹5 lakh, aided by a subsidy from the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK). Harvested fruits are thoroughly cleaned and immediately shifted to this cold storage facility, allowing the team to manage demand efficiently. The farm clears its entire harvest within a 20-day cycle, leaving 10 days of preparation before the next fresh batch is ready for harvesting.

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A personal commitment to organic stewardship

For the bishop, farming is deeply theological. He views the earth as a divine trust to be protected and nurtured rather than exploited. This environmental philosophy translates into a strict zero-chemical policy on his farm. To nourish the soil, a natural nutrient slurry made of cow dung, cow urine, and groundnut oil cake is fermented in large drums and fed directly to the plants via an automated drip irrigation system. Nutrient-rich wastewater pumped out from the fish pond is also redirected to water the crops, ensuring a closed-loop organic ecosystem.

Bishop Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian inspecting the thriving crop at his Baker Hill dragon fruit farm.

Embracing modern agricultural practices

The bishop believes that traditional farming must evolve with the times to remain viable. By utilising modern drip irrigation and automated systems, the farm has successfully minimised rising labour costs. He urges people to move away from the passive attitude of leaving all the physical work to hired hands. "We must be willing to get our own hands dirty," he says. "My day begins with a morning walk, which leads straight into the farm. Cultivating red lady papaya, pumpkin, bitter gourd, cucumber, and ladies' finger brings immense joy. Beyond the fresh yield, the physical work keeps you healthy, energised, and grounded."