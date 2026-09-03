Kasaragod: A 30-year-old woman from Karnataka was lured to Kasaragod with the promise of a job and raped by two men in separate incidents.

Ambalathara Police registered two cases and arrested one of the accused, Basheer (55) of Iriya in Pullur-Periya panchayat. Officers said a search is underway for the second accused identified as Ashiq of Pallikkara panchayat.

According to the woman's complaint, Basheer approached her mother and assured her that he would arrange a job for her. The woman was subsequently brought from Karnataka to Ambalathara and made to stay at a house, where Basheer allegedly raped her.

She was later allegedly handed over to Ashiq on the pretext of arranging domestic work for her. The woman has alleged that Ashiq also sexually assaulted her.

The alleged incidents took place in January and March, according to the complaint.

The woman approached Ambalathara Police after the alleged assaults, following which her statement was recorded, and two rape cases were registered. Basheer was arrested by a police team led by Ambalathara Circle Inspector A Santhosh Kumar.