Kunnamkulam: Youth Congress leader V S Sujith, who was allegedly assaulted while in police custody at the Kunnamkulam Police Station, has written an open letter on social media criticizing the UDF government for its alleged inaction in the case.

In the letter posted on Facebook, Sujith said that no action has been taken against the police officers responsible for the alleged custodial assault even after the new government came to power. He questioned the reason for the delay and asked where the leaders who had promised to stand by him were now.

The incident was exposed after Sujith obtained CCTV visuals of the brutal assault inside the interrogation room of Kunnamkulam police station on April 6 2023 following an RTI application.

According to the case registered in the Kunnamkulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, Sujith suffered hearing loss following custodial violence by Sub-Inspector Nuhman and CPOs Sashindran, Sandeep, and Sajeevan.

The issue began when Sujith questioned police officers allegedly threatening his friends standing by the roadside at Chovannur. Angered by this, SI Nuhman brought him to the station in a police jeep, where he was allegedly assaulted in custody.

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Sujith, who is the Youth Congress Chovvannur Mandalam president, said he does not want political protection but justice. He also alleged that the case is being deliberately delayed.

“There has been no progress in the case despite the change in government,” Sujith said, alleging that the case continues to be handled slowly.

Congress leader Varghese Chovvannur said there had been external interference in the matter and alleged that efforts were being made to protect the police officers involved. He said there had been assurances that the officers responsible for the assault would be removed from service, but no such action had been taken.

He added that the Congress still expects intervention from the government in the matter.

A significant section of the Congress continues to express resentment over the delay in taking action, even more than a year after CCTV footage of the alleged custodial assault emerged.

The incident was exposed after Sujith obtained CCTV visuals of the brutal assault inside the interrogation room of Kunnamkulam police station on April 6, 2023 following an RTI application.

According to the case registered in the Kunnamkulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, Sujith suffered hearing loss following custodial violence by Sub-Inspector Nuhman and CPOs Sashindran, Sandeep, and Sajeevan.

The issue began when Sujith questioned police officers allegedly threatening his friends standing by the roadside at Chovannur. Angered by this, SI Nuhman brought him to the station in a police jeep, where he was allegedly assaulted in custody.