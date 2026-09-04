Many may know him as popular singer and influencer Hanan Shaah’s ‘Ippachi ’-the ever-chill father who frequently appears in his sons’ daily vlogs. But Siddique Hassan A is also a headmaster from Nilambur, Malappuram, with 32 years of teaching experience. This year, he added another identity: Kerala State Teacher Award winner (UP School category), recognised for his engaging and student-centred approach.

Hassan, 55, believes children should be free to choose their own paths. He and his wife, Nusrath Beevi, also a teacher, have followed the same principle with their three sons, Hanan, Ihsan and Afeef. “All are social media influencers now. They never compromised on education, but chose the lives they wanted to live. Hanan worked as a teacher before choosing music and eventually becoming a singer and influencer. It may have seemed unusual for a headmaster’s son, but that doesn’t matter,” Hassan says.

His commitment to treating children equally dates back to his own schooldays. He recalls seeing a schoolmate receive special treatment from her teacher-mother. “At first, I envied her privilege. But I realised every student should be treated equally. I decided to become a teacher and practise that,” he says. All three of his sons later studied at schools where he taught, but he ensured they received no special treatment.

After earning MA and M.Ed degrees, Hassan began his teaching career at Al Manar Higher Secondary School in Randathani. Following a PSC appointment, he served at around 12 schools across Malappuram before becoming headmaster of Government Model UP School, Nilambur, five years ago.

Siddique Hassan receives appreciation from colleagues and students at Government Model UP School, Nilambur. Photo: Special Arrangement.

With retirement six months away, Hassan credits his ability to keep learning and adapt to changing generations for helping him stay connected with students. “People expect teachers to be perfect. But that doesn’t mean keeping students at a distance. When students come to me freely, ask questions and even take my things, I know they trust me. That makes us responsible for helping them become better people,” he says.

Hassan teaches Arabic, English and Social Science, but believes a teacher must never stop learning. He has made it a point to complete at least one diploma or certification every year, studying subjects ranging from child psychology and counselling to adolescent addiction and suicide prevention, palliative care, energy management, folklore, accounting, and Mappila arts and literature.

“Learn something new that can help the students you teach. I believe I should give at least 10% of my salary back to the place where I work. For me, learning is one way of doing that,” he says.

His work extends well beyond the classroom. A former state Best Scoutmaster award winner, Hassan has been active in Scouts and Guides, served as a Samagra Shiksha Kerala trainer at the Nilambur BRC for eight years and worked with textbook development teams. During the pandemic, he was involved in the General Education Department’s ‘First Bell’ initiative on KITE-Victers. He has also participated in CDIT activities, produced two Praveshanolsavam songs, published a book and promoted inclusive education and disaster-management training.

Siddique Hassan poses with his family in their vegetable garden. File Photo: Special Arrangement.

At school, he keeps assemblies lively with quizzes and activities and often returns from trips with small gifts for students. Hassan and Nusrath also maintain a vegetable garden at home, with much of the produce used for school meals. The couple were named the state Agriculture Department’s Model Farming Teacher Couple in 2006. “If we expect children to look up to us, we should show them how to live responsibly. I am proud to say I am a farmer,” he says.

For Hassan, teaching ultimately comes down to one simple principle: being there for students. “All students need is someone who cares and is their friend. They just want us to stand by them,” he says.

His greatest happiness, he adds, is seeing former students succeed. Yet he sometimes wonders whether he could have done more for those who struggle to find a livelihood. “There may be many reasons, including their social and financial circumstances. Still, I sometimes wonder whether I failed in my duty as a teacher,” he says.

The State Teacher Award brought particular joy to his family. His sons were in the UAE for a stage programme when the announcement came, but made sure to celebrate the moment with him from afar.

Hassan, however, sees the award as a responsibility rather than a culmination. “The glory will last only a few days. After that, I should remain the same. Recognition does not mean the end of my responsibility. It only makes it greater. I should keep learning, remain socially active and continue to be a model,” he says.

An avid reader, Hassan says books are the best gifts he could receive. “I’m always reading something. I don’t care much for mementoes or medals. There’s hardly any space at home anyway - it’s full of Hanan’s mementoes,” he laughs.

As retirement approaches, Hassan says he will decide his next step with his family. He has received offers from private educational institutions but will consider them only after consulting his family. “Be with the students and work for them. It’s simple,” he says.