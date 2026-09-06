Sulthan Bathery: The carcass of a four-year-old male leopard was found in a coffee plantation at Thazhemunda near Kenichira under the Chethalath Forest Range of the South Wayanad Forest Division on Saturday morning, Forest Department officials said.

Farm workers spotted the carcass and alerted the Forest Department. A team from the Irulam Forest Station reached the plantation and conducted a preliminary examination.

Forest veterinarians later carried out a postmortem and collected samples for chemical examination. The exact cause of death has not yet been established.

The leopard appeared to be in good physical condition, with no visible external injuries, officials said. Chethalath Forest Range Officer Rajeev Kumar told Onmanorama that there were also no signs of the animal being caught in a country-made snare or noose.

The possibility of electrocution has been ruled out, Kumar said. The Forest Department is examining the possibility of poisoning or disease, with the cause of death expected to be established after the chemical examination results are received.