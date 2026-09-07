Kollam: A 19-year-old woman and her 28-year-old partner, who left their homes after their families opposed their relationship, were found dead in Sasthamcotta Lake on Sunday. Police suspect family opposition and the man's health issues may have provoked the couple into the extreme step.

The two were identified as Abhirami, 19, daughter of Ani of Abhishek Bhavanam near Kilikkodu Junction in Veliyam village, and Rajeev, 28, son of Ravi of Valiyode in Elamadu.

According to Sasthamcotta police, boatmen spotted Abhirami's body near Ambalakkadavu on the lakeshore around 8.30 am on Sunday. Two bags found near the spot contained documents identifying the two. Rajeev's footwear was also found there. A search by the Fire and Rescue Services subsequently led to the recovery of Rajeev's body from the lake around 9.30 am.

The Pooyappally police said the couple had approached the station six months ago and were counselled in connection with their relationship. The two families were also contacted, but neither was willing to support the relationship.

The couple subsequently left and began living on their own, reportedly in rented accommodation. Police said they were living together for around four months before their deaths. Their families had lost contact with them. As both were adults, they had given written statements expressing their wish to live together, Pooyappally police told Onmanorama.

Abhirami was pursuing a nursing course and had about six months of studies remaining. Her family was reportedly upset that she left without completing her course. They had hoped that she would complete her studies, secure a job and possibly go abroad.

Rajeev was working as a bus cleaner, according to Sasthamcotta police. Medicine packets found in his bag indicated that he was undergoing treatment for diabetes, police said.

The FIR registered by Sasthamcotta police under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) mentions the lack of family support following their relationship, as well as Rajeev's physical health issues, as possible factors that may have led to suicide.

The bodies will be handed over to their families after autopsy. Sasthamcotta police are investigating the case.