Rising cattle feed prices, unexpected disease outbreaks among cows, and plummeting production. During summer, there's a scarcity of fodder, while dry grass and hay command exorbitant prices. These are the common challenges confronting all dairy farmers.

Siddique and his wife Fathima’s journey back home began in 2021 when they lost their jobs in Ras Al Khaimah during the COVID pandemic. Initially, they bought and raised a single cow. Just three months later, it died, resulting in a loss of 80,000 rupees. Undeterred, they purchased two more cows. (One of these is currently being sold). They then added another two cows to their stock. Within a year, their small dairy farm was established, boasting 10 cows and their calves. Subsequently, they constructed a modern cattle shed equipped with advanced facilities.

Today, the farm houses 40 cows, with an additional 11 calves kept separately. Notably, half of their current herd consists of cows born and raised right on the farm. Out of the total, 35 cows are lactating, and 5 are pregnant. The farm also features a biogas plant and dedicated cultivation of CO3 variety grass across three acres.

Special features

The cowshed design itself has several unique features. Instead of a conventional dung pit, cow dung is collected in a tank and then transferred by motor to a well-sloped, 25-meter-long, 4-meter-wide area on the property. This collected dung is also sold. The cowshed walls are not built to a full meter high, promoting excellent ventilation. There are no trees nearby that would obstruct airflow. The structure boasts a high roof and a special design to efficiently expel hot air.

Cowshed facilities

Electrically safe environment

Automatic water dispensers, ensuring constant availability

Rubber matting on the floor

A dedicated pump for cleaning the cowshed

A fodder cutter to chop grass into small pieces

Special traps for fly control

Feeding regimen and production

From the day of calving until the 70th day of peak production, a special cattle feed rich in energy and protein is provided. This solid feed includes cotton seed cake, corn flour, 10 kg of silage, and grass. The feed quantity can be adjusted, increasing or decreasing based on milk production. Some cows on the farm produce up to 30 liters, with the average production being 20 liters per cow. From 35 lactating cows, the farm yields 480 liters of milk daily. Out of this, 250 liters are sold locally at a rate of 65 rupees per liter. Another 230 liters are sold to the Milma Society at 49 rupees per liter. The daily turnover from milk sales alone amounts to 27,500 rupees. The couple states that after all expenses, they net a monthly profit of one lakh rupees.

Calf Care

With the special care provided to the calves, they achieve a weight of 80 kg by the age of four months. Calves are typically sold when they are between 14 and 16 months old. The couple highlights that while calf rearing can often be a source of significant loss for many farmers, their approach of selling the calves generates substantial additional income.

For more information: Phone: 9495732160