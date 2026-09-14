Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch team investigating alleged malpractices in the conduct of examinations by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has reiterated its stand on summoning PSC members to its office for questioning. It is learnt that the Crime Branch will send a reply in this regard to the PSC on Monday.

In response to the earlier summons, the PSC Secretary had said the Commission members were unable to reach the Crime Branch headquarters for questioning. However, the Crime Branch could take the statements of the members at the PSC office, the secretary added. The PSC’s response was sent to the investigating team led by Inspector General of Police Ajitha Begum. With the Crime Branch rejecting the PSC’s position on questioning, the new stand of the Commission on the matter is keenly awaited.

Currently, the Crime Branch has summoned four PSC members to appear for questioning over complaints from candidates alleging fraud in exams for recruitment to the Kerala State Planning Board. While member S Sreekumar was directed to appear on Wednesday, C K Shajib and Stany Thomas were asked to reach the Crime Branch office on the subsequent days. Sources in the Crime Branch said PSC Chairman M R Baiju would also be summoned later.

The Crime Branch team had earlier found that there were lapses on the part of PSC’s former Deputy Secretary P Satheesh and current Additional Secretary R Hari in the evaluation of examinations. Following this, the Crime Branch decided to seek details from higher-ups in the PSC.

In addition to the Planning Board recruitment exam, the Crime Branch received complaints regarding certain other PSC tests also. The investigating team is planning to register more cases after conducting a preliminary verification of the other complaints.