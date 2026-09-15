Kozhikode: CPM leader and Beypore MLA P A Mohammed Riyas on Tuesday rejected the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) allegation that his wife T Veena had admitted to hawala transactions in connection with the monthly payment case, calling the reports on her notes in a book emerging through the media a 'well-crafted script' prepared by the investigation agency.

He said the ED had wrongly portrayed certain notes prepared in connection with future business possibilities as details of hawala transactions. According to Riyas, the ED questioned Veena three times but did not ask her a single question about hawala transactions.

Riyas also said Veena had signed the statement recorded during the questioning only to certify the information contained in it, and not as an admission of any wrongdoing.

He alleged that the ED was even attempting to portray the ‘Nammal Beypur’ collective, formed to address development needs in his constituency, as a hawala group. Such attempts to divert attention were a regular practice of the ED, he said, adding that earlier attempts to target him had also failed.

Riyas alleged political motives behind the reports being circulated the very day the CPM’s extended State Committee meeting concluded. He said the ED was attempting to tarnish his image before the public through a media trial, adding that he would not retreat even an inch in the face of the investigation.