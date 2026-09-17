YouTuber Ambili arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Thrissur
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A 24-year-old YouTuber, Vignesh Krishna, also known as Ambili, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl from Cheruthuruthy, leading to her pregnancy.
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The accused reportedly met the victim through social media and lured her to his residence before the alleged assault.
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Vignesh Krishna was apprehended in Salem, Tamil Nadu, after being on the run, and has been remanded in judicial custody; he was also involved in a similar case in 2021.
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Thrissur: The Wadakkanchery police have arrested 24-year-old YouTuber Vignesh Krishna, alias Ambili, of Palliyathparambil in Kumbalangad, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl from Cheruthuruthy, resulting in pregnancy.
According to police, the accused met the girl through social media, invited her to his residence and allegedly assaulted her.
Police said Ambili had been absconding and was arrested in Salem, Tamil Nadu, by a team led by Wadakkanchery Inspector Anoop. Police produced him before a court and remanded him to judicial custody.
Police also said the accused had been involved in a similar case in 2021.