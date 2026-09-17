Thrissur: The Wadakkanchery police have arrested 24-year-old YouTuber Vignesh Krishna, alias Ambili, of Palliyathparambil in Kumbalangad, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl from Cheruthuruthy, resulting in pregnancy.

According to police, the accused met the girl through social media, invited her to his residence and allegedly assaulted her.

Police said Ambili had been absconding and was arrested in Salem, Tamil Nadu, by a team led by Wadakkanchery Inspector Anoop. Police produced him before a court and remanded him to judicial custody.

Police also said the accused had been involved in a similar case in 2021.