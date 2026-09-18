The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-70 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – RS 807384

Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RN 376355

Third prize: ₹5 lakh – RO 115088

Fourth prize: ₹5,000

1117, 1458, 3203, 3218, 3843, 4861, 5230, 5233, 5433, 5797, 6367, 6623, 6943, 7073, 7917, 8060, 9372, 9623, 9883

Fifth prize: ₹2,000

0273, 4515, 4708, 5258, 9150, 9732

Sixth prize: ₹1,000

1279, 1380, 1435, 1771, 2471, 2590, 2813, 2920, 3003, 3281, 3756, 3993, 4206, 5777, 5945, 7507, 7767, 7850, 7862, 8284, 8979, 9065, 9179, 9255, 9786

Seventh prize: ₹500

0059, 0066, 0068, 0122, 0159, 0425, 0766, 0893, 0923, 1090, 1133, 1208, 1251, 1895, 2069, 2149, 2156, 2201, 2230, 2902, 3009, 3126, 3137, 3246, 3386, 3461, 3627, 3892, 3931, 4047, 4098, 4149, 4350, 4364, 4503, 4575, 4632, 4636, 4651, 5235, 5946, 6074, 6163, 6369, 6379, 6387, 6516, 6569, 6590, 6670, 6696, 6716, 6785, 6903, 6933, 7040, 7385, 7394, 7502, 7509, 7549, 7603, 8265, 8363, 8375, 8545, 8591, 8598, 8640, 8812, 8966, 8983, 9085, 9414, 9431, 9851

Eighth prize: ₹200

0002, 0084, 0310, 0533, 0540, 0696, 0947, 1463, 1518, 1667, 1681, 1940, 2097, 2217, 2300, 2529, 2605, 2620, 2639, 2725, 2750, 2759, 2986, 2996, 3162, 3226, 3362, 3507, 3536, 3568, 3600, 3653, 4000, 4250, 4320, 4374, 4439, 4798, 4805, 4816, 4889, 5120, 5141, 5149, 5282, 5310, 5469, 5473, 5484, 5510, 5523, 5584, 5594, 6159, 6173, 6305, 6326, 6338, 6557, 6614, 6628, 6752, 6859, 7016, 7087, 7147, 7250, 7323, 7382, 7403, 7418, 7488, 7622, 7804, 7910, 7937, 7957, 8152, 8224, 8441, 8523, 8543, 8706, 8835, 9102, 9188, 9300, 9384, 9477, 9500, 9948, 9983

Ninth prize: ₹100

0058, 0292, 0319, 0321, 0353, 0405, 0407, 0447, 0507, 0585, 0622, 0651, 0688, 0713, 0788, 0820, 1027, 1209, 1263, 1312, 1343, 1383, 1501, 1605, 1613, 1668, 1753, 1851, 1906, 1947, 2143, 2289, 2325, 2358, 2571, 2600, 2688, 2815, 2821, 3080, 3400, 3464, 3520, 3614, 3715, 3831, 4022, 4097, 4110, 4131, 4275, 4315, 4419, 4536, 4557, 4558, 4717, 4755, 4808, 4923, 5041, 5073, 5113, 5124, 5151, 5188, 5353, 5408, 5421, 5516, 5571, 5613, 5670, 5707, 5710, 5782, 5802, 5899, 6020, 6029, 6031, 6116, 6184, 6261, 6294, 6327, 6376, 6416, 6499, 6585, 6645, 6673, 6725, 6757, 6787, 6914, 6954, 7233, 7238, 7264, 7306, 7461, 7476, 7673, 7699, 7706, 7716, 7724, 7916, 7964, 8087, 8120, 8197, 8238, 8287, 8327, 8366, 8462, 8498, 8500, 8560, 8717, 8757, 8770, 8773, 8836, 9016, 9032, 9136, 9164, 9245, 9273, 9329, 9338, 9367, 9661, 9688, 9715, 9728, 9736, 9741, 9829, 9988, 9998

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya Plus KN-641 result 17/09/2026

Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.