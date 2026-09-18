Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-70 result today 18/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RS 807384 | Check complete list
KEY EVENTS
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-70 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RS 807384
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RN 376355
Third prize: ₹5 lakh – RO 115088
What you should read next
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
1117, 1458, 3203, 3218, 3843, 4861, 5230, 5233, 5433, 5797, 6367, 6623, 6943, 7073, 7917, 8060, 9372, 9623, 9883
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
0273, 4515, 4708, 5258, 9150, 9732
What you should read next
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
1279, 1380, 1435, 1771, 2471, 2590, 2813, 2920, 3003, 3281, 3756, 3993, 4206, 5777, 5945, 7507, 7767, 7850, 7862, 8284, 8979, 9065, 9179, 9255, 9786
Seventh prize: ₹500
0059, 0066, 0068, 0122, 0159, 0425, 0766, 0893, 0923, 1090, 1133, 1208, 1251, 1895, 2069, 2149, 2156, 2201, 2230, 2902, 3009, 3126, 3137, 3246, 3386, 3461, 3627, 3892, 3931, 4047, 4098, 4149, 4350, 4364, 4503, 4575, 4632, 4636, 4651, 5235, 5946, 6074, 6163, 6369, 6379, 6387, 6516, 6569, 6590, 6670, 6696, 6716, 6785, 6903, 6933, 7040, 7385, 7394, 7502, 7509, 7549, 7603, 8265, 8363, 8375, 8545, 8591, 8598, 8640, 8812, 8966, 8983, 9085, 9414, 9431, 9851
What you should read next
Eighth prize: ₹200
0002, 0084, 0310, 0533, 0540, 0696, 0947, 1463, 1518, 1667, 1681, 1940, 2097, 2217, 2300, 2529, 2605, 2620, 2639, 2725, 2750, 2759, 2986, 2996, 3162, 3226, 3362, 3507, 3536, 3568, 3600, 3653, 4000, 4250, 4320, 4374, 4439, 4798, 4805, 4816, 4889, 5120, 5141, 5149, 5282, 5310, 5469, 5473, 5484, 5510, 5523, 5584, 5594, 6159, 6173, 6305, 6326, 6338, 6557, 6614, 6628, 6752, 6859, 7016, 7087, 7147, 7250, 7323, 7382, 7403, 7418, 7488, 7622, 7804, 7910, 7937, 7957, 8152, 8224, 8441, 8523, 8543, 8706, 8835, 9102, 9188, 9300, 9384, 9477, 9500, 9948, 9983
Ninth prize: ₹100
0058, 0292, 0319, 0321, 0353, 0405, 0407, 0447, 0507, 0585, 0622, 0651, 0688, 0713, 0788, 0820, 1027, 1209, 1263, 1312, 1343, 1383, 1501, 1605, 1613, 1668, 1753, 1851, 1906, 1947, 2143, 2289, 2325, 2358, 2571, 2600, 2688, 2815, 2821, 3080, 3400, 3464, 3520, 3614, 3715, 3831, 4022, 4097, 4110, 4131, 4275, 4315, 4419, 4536, 4557, 4558, 4717, 4755, 4808, 4923, 5041, 5073, 5113, 5124, 5151, 5188, 5353, 5408, 5421, 5516, 5571, 5613, 5670, 5707, 5710, 5782, 5802, 5899, 6020, 6029, 6031, 6116, 6184, 6261, 6294, 6327, 6376, 6416, 6499, 6585, 6645, 6673, 6725, 6757, 6787, 6914, 6954, 7233, 7238, 7264, 7306, 7461, 7476, 7673, 7699, 7706, 7716, 7724, 7916, 7964, 8087, 8120, 8197, 8238, 8287, 8327, 8366, 8462, 8498, 8500, 8560, 8717, 8757, 8770, 8773, 8836, 9016, 9032, 9136, 9164, 9245, 9273, 9329, 9338, 9367, 9661, 9688, 9715, 9728, 9736, 9741, 9829, 9988, 9998
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya Plus KN-641 result 17/09/2026
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.