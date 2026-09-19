Thiruvananthapuram: The Home Department has received a legal opinion stating that it can initiate a probe based on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) letter seeking action against Kerala Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and her husband, former minister and MLA P A Mohammed Riyas.

Advocate General Jaju Babu told the state police chief that the allegations in the ED letter concerning financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Veena’s now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, as well as alleged hawala transactions, can be investigated. The agency alleged that the CMRL had paid Veena and Exalogic ₹3.28 crore, which was a bribe intended for Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government can decide whether to order a preliminary inquiry or proceed directly with registering an FIR. If the police find that the ED’s letter contains sufficient evidence, a case can be registered, according to the legal opinion sent by email on Friday evening.

A Vigilance probe is considered one of the options, while the possibility of a Crime Branch investigation or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also not been ruled out.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala are expected to discuss the matter and decide on the course of action.

Director General of Prosecution T Asaf Ali has taken the position that the allegations in the ED letter warrant an investigation. The AG gave his opinion after consulting Asaf Ali and Additional Advocate General P A Mohammed Shah. He had also held discussions with the Chief Minister and Home Minister.

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The ED had approached the state police chief recommending that cases be registered against Pinarayi, Riyas and Veena, among others.

The ED also raised allegations of hawala transactions involving Riyas. According to the agency, statements by his friends indicated that money received through him was sent to Dubai through hawala channels. The agency further claimed that diary entries bearing Veena’s name, recovered during its searches, supported the alleged transactions.

The ED recommended that cases against Pinarayi and Riyas be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.