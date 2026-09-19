Kottayam: The Kottayam Cyclathon, organised in connection with World Heart Day, will be held on October 4. The event is jointly organised by Malayala Manorama, Caritas Hospital and the Kottayam Cycling Club.

This year, the event will feature a special five-kilometre ‘Hridaya Thalam’ Fun Ride, which is open to women, adults and children above the age of 10. Participation in the fun ride is free.

Schools, colleges and other institutions can also register as groups. The fun ride will begin at 7 am from the Caritas Hospital grounds at Thellakom. Participants will receive Hridaya Thalam medals and T-shirts, along with breakfast.

The Cyclathon will also feature 100-km and 40-km rides.

The 100-km ride will begin at 5.30 am, with MLA Chandy Oommen set to participate. Participants will receive cycling jerseys and medals, while breakfast and drinking water will be provided. The route will start from Thellakom and pass through Kottayam, Pampady, Ponkunnam, Kanjirappally, Erattupetta, Pala and Ettumanoor before returning to Thellakom.

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The 40-km ride will begin at 6 am from Thellakom. The route will cover Kottayam, Manarcadu, Ayarkunnam, Kidangoor and Ettumanoor before returning to the starting point.

Free bicycle check-up facilities will also be available for all participants.

The event is being led by Caritas Hospital Director Fr Dr Binu Kunnath, Kottayam Cycling Club President Dr Fiona Joshi, Secretary Albin Emmanuel and Cyclathon Coordinator Cherian Varghese, along with V A Shameer and Noby Thomas.

The first 100 people to register will receive a free six-month subscription to Malayala Manorama’s auto magazine, Fastrack. For registration and more details, contact 9447132132.