Kochi: A 21-year-old youth and his 15-year-old relative, who were reported missing from Kollam a day earlier, were found dead on a railway track near Angamaly in the early hours of Saturday. Police suspect suicide.

While Abhilash was from Pallimon near Kannanalloor in Kollam, Vismaya, a Class 10 student, was from Koottikkada in Eravipuram.

According to police, the two were struck by a train bound for Thrissur between 1.15 am and 1.45 am on Saturday, just outside the platform area of the Angamaly railway station. Both died on the spot. The police reached the location after being alerted around 2 am, and the bodies were shifted to the nearby Taluk Hospital for autopsy.

The two were reported missing from their homes in Kollam on Friday, with Abhilash’s grandfather, Prasannan, approaching the Kannanalloor police that night after the youngster failed to return home.

According to the missing person FIR registered at Kannanalloor police station, Abhilash had left home around 11.30 am on Friday, telling his family that he was going to Kollam for training at an institution. A separate missing person complaint was lodged at the Eravipuram police station in Kollam over Vismaya’s disappearance.

A police officer in Angamaly said the circumstances presently pointed to suicide, but the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led the two to leave Kollam remain unclear.

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“They are relatives from Kollam, and the girl is 15 years old. Missing person cases were already registered at two police stations under Kollam City police limits. Their bodies were later found outside the platform area after they were struck by a train. Based on the circumstances known at present, we suspect suicide. However, the truth can be established only after a detailed investigation and after recording statements from their relatives,” the officer said.

Angamaly police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).