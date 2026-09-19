Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch has received legal advice that members of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) do not enjoy any special exemption from appearing for questioning in a criminal investigation. Based on the advice, the Crime Branch is preparing to issue fresh notices to PSC members in connection with the alleged irregularities in the examination conducted for appointments to the Kerala State Planning Board.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Crime Branch IG Ajeetha Begum, is probing the alleged fraud in the conduct of the examination. The Crime Branch is considering approaching the court for warrants if the PSC members reject the notices.

The PSC Secretary had earlier rejected a Crime Branch notice directing four Commission members to appear at the Crime Branch office for questioning. In its response, the PSC maintained that its members were entitled to legal protection from such questioning, as the Commission is a constitutional body. However, the members had offered to provide their statements at the PSC office.

Following the PSC's response, the Crime Branch sought legal advice on whether PSC members could claim exemption from appearing for questioning.

The SIT is expected to decide the venue and schedule for questioning. However, the Crime Branch is likely to remain flexible on the dates and consult the PSC members before finalising them. Senior PSC members may also be questioned at Crime Branch offices in their respective districts.

The Crime Branch had issued notices last week to four PSC members — S A Saif, S Sreekumar, C K Shajib and Stany Thomas. None of them appeared for questioning. Fresh notices will be issued to all four.

As SIT chief Ajeetha Begum is currently on leave, further proceedings regarding the questioning are expected to begin only towards the end of the month.

PSC to move High Court

Meanwhile, the Kerala PSC is planning to approach the High Court, challenging the legality of the Crime Branch investigation.

The Commission is likely to argue that prior sanction was required before initiating an inquiry involving a constitutional body. PSC officials have maintained that Commission members will not appear at the Crime Branch headquarters for questioning even if fresh notices are issued.