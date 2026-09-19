Wayanad: The Kerala government will introduce a pension scheme for the dependents of people killed in wildlife attacks and those who suffer serious injuries that prevent them from earning a livelihood, Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said.

"The compensation for the dependents of those killed in wildlife attacks will also be gradually increased to ₹21 lakh. The government will prepare a Vision 2031 roadmap to strengthen measures to prevent human-wildlife conflict," the minister added.

He was speaking at a seminar titled 'Human-Wildlife Conflict: Problems and Solutions', organised as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Kozhikode unit of Malayala Manorama.

He said constituency-level committees headed by MLAs would be formed to coordinate wildlife conflict prevention measures.

The minister also noted that the government would not acquire even a cent of land under the Ecologically Fragile Land (EFL) Act. Concerns over the draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) would be addressed, while a clear map of ESA areas would be prepared and published.

He said extensive demarcation of forest boundaries could trigger disputes if land held by farmers was classified as forest or vice versa. “Land held by the Forest Department should remain with it, while farmers’ land should remain with them,” he said, adding that the government had plans to expand backpack tourism as well along forest fringes to create additional income opportunities for farmers.

The seminar was held at Saptha Resort and Spa in Bathery in association with Baby Memorial Hospital.

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Key points from the Q&A

Can wild boar meat be used to feed animals in zoos or distributed among the public?

I understand that around ₹42 crore is spent on feeding animals in zoos. However, the existing law permits wildlife meat only to be destroyed by burning and does not allow it to be used for other purposes.

What steps will be taken to address the monkey menace?

The government has approached the Species Committee seeking to move monkeys from Schedule I to Schedule II. We hope the Centre will consider the request.

Farmers often feel Forest officials treat them as adversaries. What is the government's position?

We cannot accept the portrayal of settlers as encroachers. The Forest Department will not be allowed to adopt an anti-farmer approach. If farmers face difficulties because of the department, the department will recover compensation from the salaries of the responsible officials. There will be no compromise on this.

Farmers seeking an NOC from the Forest Department must receive it within six months. If it is not issued within that period, the NOC will be deemed granted.

Should more food be made available for wildlife inside forests to prevent animals from entering human settlements?

The Forest Department is making maximum efforts to ensure food availability in forests, and these efforts will be intensified. However, many of the recent wildlife attacks occurred during the monsoon, when there was no shortage of food inside forests.

Can fallen trees in forests be collected and sold?

I used to think so too. However, fallen trees provide an important habitat for several organisms, including small creatures, and are an integral part of the forest ecosystem.

Are human interventions contributing to the increase in wildlife conflict?

Poor waste management is one factor behind the increase in wildlife conflict. In Munnar, the wild elephant Padayappa has become accustomed to feeding on waste and therefore does not move away from human settlements. At Aanayirankal, a colony has been established along an elephant corridor. There have also been instances of resorts attracting elephants by scattering salt and other substances.

The draft ESA notification has caused considerable concern. What will the government do?

We remain firm on our demand that the Centre implement the previous state government's recommendation to exclude populated areas from the ESA. However, I do not understand why an issue that did not arise during the previous six rounds of draft notifications has emerged now.

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Tigers and elephants pose a serious threat to human life. Should the laws governing wildlife protection be changed?

The stringent provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act make action against tigers that threaten humans complicated. Under the existing rules, a tiger can be declared a man-eater only after it kills more than one person. The central laws need comprehensive amendments.

A large-scale project using beehives to deter wild elephants is also being prepared. Public awareness committees will be made more active. While the government is committed to protecting forests and wildlife, ultimately, it is on the side of human beings.