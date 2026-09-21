Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain has intensified across Kerala since Sunday evening, triggering flash floods and mudslides and claiming several lives. Chief Minister V D Satheesan has directed authorities to assess the situation across the state every hour and take necessary measures, including evacuation where required.

Following the directive, Disaster Management Authority Commissioner V Vigneshwari convened a meeting with the district collectors of Idukki and Kottayam to review the situation. SMS weather alerts have also been issued in the two districts.

Five people were reportedly swept away in the Kottapuzha River near T K Colony in Amarambalam, Nilambur. Another three were rescued, while two others died and their bodies were recovered. The Chief Minister has directed the deployment of a special team of the Disaster Management Force in the area.

In Idukki's Vattavada, two people were killed and another was injured after a mudslide struck a shed at their farmland. They were resting inside the shed when it collapsed under the mudslide's impact.

Two people were also killed in separate rain-related incidents in Kottayam. One died after a mudslide hit a house, while another was killed after boulders fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler amid heavy rain.

On Monday morning, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur, valid till 10 am, forecasting thunderstorms with moderate rain and maximum surface winds of up to 40 kmph. Light rain is likely at isolated places in Kollam, Palakkad and Kannur.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur, forecasting heavy rain of 7-11 cm over the next 24 hours. The IMD has also forecast rain or thundershowers in Kerala until September 26.