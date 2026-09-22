Pulppally police on Tuesday arrested a 56-year-old man who allegedly sexually exploited a woman for several years on the promise of marriage and siphoned her gold ornaments, based on a complaint filed by the woman.

The accused has been identified as Subramanyan (56), a native of Munderi near Kalpetta and an employee of the Buildings section of the Public Works Department (PWD).

According to the police, Subramanyan allegedly established a relationship with the woman after being introduced to her through one of her relatives about five years ago. He reportedly introduced himself as an advocate and offered to help her with various matters. He allegedly gradually developed a close relationship with the woman and sexually exploited her by repeatedly promising to marry her.

The woman, who is a widow, also alleged that the accused took five sovereigns of gold ornaments from her during the course of their relationship.

Police said Subramanyan allegedly targeted women who had limited support from close relatives and exploited them both sexually and financially. According to the complaint, he allegedly threatened women who resisted him or considered approaching the police, warning them of serious consequences.

According to the police some of the alleged victims were reluctant to approach the authorities due to the social stigma associated with such incidents and concerns about the difficulties they might face during a police investigation.

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Police also said criminal cases had previously been registered against Subramanyan in connection with his alleged refusal to vacate a rented house. He had also reportedly been suspended from service over alleged financial irregularities.

They added that similar complaints had been received against Subramanyan at the Kalpetta police station. They are examining the complaints and gathering further details as part of the investigation.

The accused was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery, which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody.

Police said further investigation is under way to ascertain whether more women were allegedly subjected to similar exploitation by the accused.