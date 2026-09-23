Thiruvananthapuram: While investigations into the decisions of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government have so far shaped the political script in the state, the narrative is fast taking a new turn. This time, it is Pinarayi Vijayan, the former Chief Minister and CPM Politburo member, who finds himself at the centre of an investigation.

After heading the state government for two consecutive terms, Vijayan has now come under the radar of both central and state investigative agencies. The man who was in charge of the state police for a decade is himself facing a police probe.

The CPM, describing the move as 'political vengeance', has signalled plans to take its protest to the streets as a political counterattack. The development, however, has hardly come as a surprise to either Vijayan or the party. The possibility of an inquiry involving P A Mohammed Riyas had already been factored in, though the party was expecting a Vigilance probe rather than a high level Crime Branch investigation.

There is some relief in Left quarters that the UDF government has stopped short of registering an FIR. But the course of the probe and the information that emerges from it will be crucial. The developments could have particular significance for Riyas, as it was the hawala allegations against him in the ED's letter that set the inquiry in motion.

A few days ago, an ED raid linked to the Karnataka Public Works minister drew strong protests from the Congress. In Kerala, however, the findings in the ED's letter to the DGP and the evidence cited in support of the allegations could not be ignored. At the same time, the government did not accept the ED's claims entirely. The government’s decision to order a preliminary inquiry rather than immediately register an FIR reflects this cautious approach.

The latest developments have also brought back memories of how political parties have responded to investigations involving their rivals. During discussions within the Congress, some senior leaders argued that Vijayan, who had called a press conference on the morning of the Vengara by-election and announced a probe against Congress leaders based on the Solar Commission report, did not deserve `even an iota of sympathy'.

During the previous government’s tenure, the Vigilance had conducted a preliminary inquiry against the then Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan in the Punarjani case. V S Achuthanandan too had faced a Vigilance probe in the land donation case while serving as Leader of the Opposition.

The present situation, however, has one significant difference: a central investigative agency is now part of the picture. There is also the possibility of this agency expanding their involvement, which could bring further complications. The involvement of Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter and son-in-law, who is also a CPM state secretariat member, adds another dimension to the situation surrounding the former Chief Minister.

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When Achuthanandan faced a probe, the CPM chose not to intervene and maintained its distance. Vijayan and Riyas, however, have the backing of both the CPM's central and state leaderships. Even within the party, there are concerns that an investigation involving a former Chief Minister and his family could lead to uncomfortable developments in the days ahead.