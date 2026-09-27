Idukki: The district administration has decided to renovate unused government buildings in Idukki and convert them into offices and residential quarters for government employees.

As part of the initiative, the District Development Committee has decided to conduct an inventory of government buildings unused across the district. District Collector Dr Dinesan Cheruvat has directed heads of various departments to submit details on the condition of buildings currently housing their offices, as well as unused government buildings and rooms, within a week.

The objective is to utilise buildings that can be restored through repairs as government offices or staff quarters. The Health Department will be given priority in providing residential facilities, particularly for doctors and other hospital staff. The move is to provide accommodation available near hospitals.

Special meeting to discuss resumption of Anayirankal boating

A joint inspection will be conducted to explore the possibility of resuming boating services operated by the Hydel Tourism Department at the Anayirankal reservoir.

A team comprising officials from the Forest, Survey and Local Self-Government departments will conduct a field-level assessment under the leadership of the Devikulam Sub-Collector and submit a report within three weeks. Further action will be decided based on the findings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boating project had been suspended after the Forest Department identified the area as an elephant movement corridor. A special meeting will also be convened under the chairmanship of MLA Senapathi Venu to discuss the issue.

Government-owned land to be assessed for quarrying

The district administration will intensify efforts to identify suitable government-owned land for quarrying, in view of the shortage of construction materials such as rock, sand and M-sand in the district. A team comprising geologists and Revenue Department officials will conduct feasibility studies at the sites identified so far and submit a report within three weeks.

The District Development Committee meeting was held at the Collectorate conference hall in the presence of MLAs Roy K Paulose, Senapathi Venu, Syriac Thomas and F Raja; Kattappana municipal chairperson Joy Vettikuzhy; District Collector Dr Dinesan Cheruvat; District Police Chief Dr A Nasim; Sub-Collector VM Arya; Additional District Magistrate Mini K John; District Planning Officer Dr P Praveen; and various district-level officials.