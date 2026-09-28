Idukki: Thodupuzha Municipality witnessed a heated council meeting on Monday as members of the ruling UDF levelled corruption allegations against Chairperson Sabira Jaleel, who countered with allegations of unauthorised encashment of a ₹7.70 lakh cheque.

The incident during the emergency council meeting exposed the growing differences within the ruling front and its allies.

During the meeting, Sabira alleged that a cheque for ₹7.70 lakh drawn from the municipality's own funds had been encashed in February without her knowledge or permission. She alleged that the municipality's accountant and the municipal secretary, who was earlier arrested in a bribery case, were behind the transaction. However, it emerged during the meeting that the amount had been released for the Green Kerala project.

After this, some UDF members took a stand against the chairperson. Former chairperson and League member Safiya Jabbar accused her of taking bribes from contractors. Another League member and former chairperson, A M Harid, supported the allegation, claiming to have evidence. The situation grew tense after it was alleged that the bribe had been handed over to the Chairperson's husband. Only a few members of the ruling front came out in support of Sabira.

The Chairperson had earlier raised concerns over repeated calls being made to the same number from the municipality's official phone. She had directed that the employee who used the phone be moved from the seat.

However, a subsequent verification found that the employee had been calling a superior officer in the municipality. Officials explained that the calls were made to clarify doubts regarding files, as the municipality had been functioning without a secretary and an accountant for several months. A section of the UDF also opposed the Chairperson's stand on this issue.

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As neither of the two issues was included in the meeting's agenda, the council could not take a decision on them, and the meeting was adjourned.

The developments point to growing differences within the ruling front, with the internal dispute expected to remain a major issue in the municipality in the coming days.