Thiruvananthapuram: A batch of 7,166 kg of ration rice declared fit only for cattle or for poultry feed was cleared for human consumption just two weeks later, with a second test certifying 4,850 kg fit for consumption after washing and cleaning.

The conflicting findings emerged from quality tests conducted on damaged rice stocked at two ration shops in Farka near Thenmala in Kollam district. There are allegations that the second report was issued following intervention by higher-ups. While suspension of the shops would normally be the next step in cases of mishandling ration rice, there are indications that this too was relaxed. The developments are particularly significant as the shops serve an area with a large Scheduled Tribe population.

July 13: First inspection

The Taluk Supply Officer (TSO), Punalur, assessed that 7,166 kg of rice stocked at the two shops, comprising raw rice, kuthari rice and parboiled rice, was unfit for consumption because of deterioration and insect infestation. A report by the Quality Control (QC) junior manager of the Supplyco Punalur depot also said the rice had deteriorated and crumbled and could be used only as cattle or poultry feed.

As both ration shops belonged to the same licensee, the Kollam District Supply Officer (DSO) heard the licensee in person on August 4. The licensee, however, maintained that the rice had deteriorated because illness had prevented him from paying proper attention to the shops and the stock had not been distributed on a first in, first out basis. A second inspection of the stock was subsequently ordered.

August 10: Second inspection

In a fresh report two weeks later, the same QC official recommended that 4,850kg of the damaged rice be washed and cleaned at a mill before being distributed to ration cardholders. At the same time, the Kollam DSO said the licensee should bear the cost and be held responsible for any shortage in the stock. Based on the recommendation, the stock was sent to a mill in Kunnamthanam, Pathanamthitta, for cleaning.

Interestingly, the inspection also found a shortage of 35 litres of kerosene and an excess of 31,800kg of wheat at the two shops. Earlier, the licence of one of the shops had been suspended over operational lapses, following which the present licensee was given additional charge of it.

How damaged rice is dealt with

Quality inspections are carried out by Supplyco's Quality Control section at the taluk level. If rice is found to be slightly damaged, it can be sent to a mill for washing, cleaning and polishing before being used.

If insect infestation is detected, the rice is fumigated and covered with tarpaulin for two weeks, after which it can be cleared for distribution. If the rice is found to be unfit for consumption, it is auctioned for use as cattle or poultry feed.