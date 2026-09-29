Kochi: The United Democratic Front (UDF) won two of the four local body wards that went to bypolls in Ernakulam district, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Twenty20 won one seat each.

UDF candidates Jose Kaniyathodath and A K Ajith Kumar won from Madaplatthuruthu East ward of Vadakkekara grama panchayat and Ayyappankavu ward of Kochi Corporation, respectively.

Jose Kaniyathodath secured 611 votes in Madaplatthuruthu East, while A K Ajith Kumar polled 1,492 votes in Ayyappankavu.

CPM candidate Sugandhi Joshi won the Puliyanam South ward of Parakkadavu grama panchayat with 575 votes.

Twenty20 candidate Deenamma won the Kolenchery East ward of Poothrikka grama panchayat with 339 votes.

The results were announced by the Ernakulam District Information Office on Tuesday.