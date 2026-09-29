Kothamangalam: A long-awaited solution to the traffic congestion at Neriamangalam's old bridge is finally here. The new bridge, constructed parallel to the old one across the Periyar River on the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway, is slated to open by mid-October.

Construction work is in its final stages. The new bridge will be opened while retaining the old 4-metre wide arch bridge, which was built during the British era. This will be Kerala's first bowstring steel arch bridge – characterised by steel rods resembling a bow – upon its completion at Neriamangalam. The bridge, measuring 214 metres in length and 13 metres in width, features five spans, each 42 metres long. The carriageway for vehicles is 8 metres wide.

Pedestrian walkways, each 1.5 metres wide, are provided on both sides. Road surfacing work on the bridge has commenced. Construction of the approach roads is set to begin within four days. A dedicated walkway will also be completed simultaneously.

MP Dean Kuriakose, who visited the bridge, announced that all work would be finished and the bridge opened for traffic before October 15.

Accompanying the MP were District Panchayat member Soumya Sasi, Block Panchayat member Priyanka Tomy, Kavalangad Panchayat members Franco James and Suni Ayyappan, former President Saigent Chacko, along with public figures Jaimon Jose, M M Noushad, M V Deepu, Shaji Koovakkattil, E A Haneefa, C P Ummer, K M Shameer, Sreejith Sivan, P M Rasheed, and Shiji Aneesh.