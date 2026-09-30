Adoor Prakash, convener of the United Democratic Front (UDF), has said the recent local body bypoll results are a reminder for the alliance to step up its efforts, while dismissing the LDF's gains as a sign of a comeback. In an interview with Malayala Manorama, Prakash also spoke about the impact of recent government controversies, the UDF's election preparations and the need for a full-time KPCC president.

Q: What message do the local body bypoll results convey to the UDF?

A: The UDF’s performance has not been poor. We still have more seats. However, we need to pay more attention. There have been problems in several places. We lost two seats in the Chirayinkeezhu Assembly constituency. We have to assume that people assessed and responded to some of the issues that emerged there recently. The LDF retained its seat in the Varkala area partly because of our shortcomings.

Q: Is the LDF, which was heading towards a major setback in the Assembly election, showing signs of a comeback?

A: Not at all. That is their dream. If they gain even one additional seat, they will go around saying that the people are with them. Nothing more than that will happen. A comeback will not be easy for the LDF.

Q: Were there lapses on the part of the UDF and Congress in preparing for the bypolls?

A: We could not hold separate meetings and move forward solely for the purpose of preparing for the bypolls. However, as the convener, I had visited most of the places.

Q: Did some of the recent controversies related to the government have an adverse impact?

A: This result is not an assessment of the government. This is a government that made a good beginning. There could be several reasons for the power cuts. But there is no point explaining all that to people who are struggling. I could hear the reactions to the power cuts in many places I visited. People may have made their own assessments on other issues as well.

Q: The KPCC is yet to have a full-time president. Has the party machinery, including this issue, become inactive?

A: It is very important for the party to have someone at the helm. Many people who were part of the party leadership, including the president, have become ministers. They have a lot of responsibilities in that capacity. In such a situation, deciding that they should continue in the party leadership as well could prove risky.