A 1,500-kg, jet-black Murrah buffalo strolling through a college campus amid loud music and cheering students may sound unusual, but Summerland Bheeman seemed completely at ease.

The 4.5-year-old buffalo, owned by Kollam native and Gulf returnee Vinod Kumar T C, stole the show at the recent celebrations of Sree Narayana Polytechnic College, Kottiyam. Adorned with flower garlands, anklets and a nameplate resembling those worn by captive elephants, Bheeman is now becoming a celebrity at events and processions, with temple festivals also lined up.

“Bringing a buffalo to a public celebration was not an easy decision. Elephants traditionally dominate Kerala's festivals and processions, while buffaloes are often considered difficult to manage. The students had previously visited my farm and wanted Bheeman at their Onam event, but authorities initially hesitated,” Vinod said. “I even signed an undertaking with the college that I would take full responsibility. I personally brought him to the campus and stayed with him throughout,” Vinod added.

Bheeman has already appeared at four events, including programmes in Thrissur and Ernakulam, and inquiries are now coming in ahead of the temple festival season. Vinod charges ₹25,000-₹35,000 per event depending on the distance.

Vinod started his integrated farm, Summerland, at Kottiyam after returning from Kuwait in 2008, where he worked as a heavy-equipment operator. What began with vegetables and plants later expanded to fish farming, poultry and dairy production.

He entered the buffalo trade after the COVID-19 pandemic, buying calves from Haryana and selling them in Kerala to people who wanted to rear them. During one such trip, he came across Bheeman. “He was not even two years old but already weighed around 1,000 kg. I named him Bheeman the moment I saw him,” Vinod recalled.

Bheeman adorned with flower garlands at a college event. Photo: Special Arrangement.

He bought Bheeman for ₹5 lakh, but getting him to Kerala proved far more difficult than expected. The vehicles carrying Bheeman and around 50 other buffalo calves were intercepted twice by the Bharatiya Gau Raksha Dal, first in Gujarat and later in Karad, Maharashtra.

While Vinod managed to get the vehicle released in Gujarat, the Maharashtra seizure turned into an ordeal. Bheeman and the other calves were moved to a Gau Raksha Dal centre. Vinod returned to Kerala but remained deeply attached to Bheeman. “I could not see the other calves again, but received updates of Bheeman. He was moved to another centre, and I kept visiting him. I even stayed there, bathed him and fed him because they were not taking proper care of him,” he said.

After nearly a year, with the help of a local person associated with the centre, Vinod was able to secure Bheeman's release and bring him to Kerala. By then, the buffalo's weight had fallen to around 600 kg.

Vinod said he had faced similar problems during previous livestock transport trips, resulting in cases and losses of up to ₹80 lakh, including penalties. Back home, Bheeman received regular veterinary care and gradually regained his health. He now stands at 6.4 feet and has a separate shed at the farm, where he is bathed twice a day and given regular feed along with measures to keep him cool.

Two families from Nepal work at the farm, and their children have grown particularly close to Bheeman. “He is special to us. I have other buffaloes that are meant to be sold, but I cannot sell Bheeman. The value I place on him is more than anyone could pay,” Vinod said.

Vinod had long wanted to take Bheeman to temple processions after seeing a smaller buffalo being used at a nearby temple. But he knew people would be hesitant because of concerns about handling such a large animal.

Even now, he takes three or four people to every event to assist with Bheeman's food, care, transport and safety. The arrangements also include adequate cooling, particularly during long programmes.

Vinod, who received the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department's best dairy farmer award in 2020, credits his family for supporting his farming venture through its ups and downs. His wife, Indukala, a teacher, has been his biggest support. “She loves Bheeman even more than I do and always spends time with him,” Vinod said.