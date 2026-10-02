Thiruvananthapuram: The police failed to take adequate security measures despite receiving intelligence inputs about possible black flag protests and road blockades targeting the Chief Minister and ministers, according to an intelligence report.

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The report also pointed out serious lapses in the security arrangements. Though the police had received prior information about a planned protest by Yuva Morcha activists, the warning was not given due importance. The Director General of Police (DGP) has sought a report from the City Police Commissioner over the incident.

On Wednesday, Yuva Morcha workers staged a black flag protest against Chief Minister V D Satheesan at Chacka in Thiruvananthapuram. The protest took place when there was no police presence at the spot. The report said adequate security arrangements were not made for the Chief Minister and ministers despite inputs about a possible protest being available in the morning.

In another incident, Minister K M Shaji was blocked by Yuva Morcha workers for nearly 20 minutes. The minister, who tried to leave the spot in an autorickshaw, was forced to walk after protesters prevented his movement. Criticism was raised that police personnel did not arrive at the spot despite the minister waiting for a long time.

The incident has been viewed as a major security lapse.

The report also mentioned that police personnel should be deployed at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and District Congress Committee (DCC) offices due to security concerns. However, no personnel were stationed there.

An attack was also reported at Mararji Bhavan, the BJP state headquarters, despite two policemen being deployed there. The DGP has sought an explanation from the Cantonment Circle Inspector and Sub Inspector over the lathi charge carried out under their supervision.

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Meanwhile, an inquiry has also been initiated into the change of venue of a Youth Congress protest.

The protest was initially planned in front of the Palayam Martyrs’ Column but was later shifted to the area near the Men's Hostel. Authorities are also examining the reasons behind the change in venue.

During the protest, the Youth Congress and SFI workers clashed in front of the hostel, leading to a political controversy in the state. Senior Congress and CPM leaders traded accusations against each other over the incident.