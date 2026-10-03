The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-770 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – KF 335755

Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series

Second Prize: ₹25 lakh- KH 874154

Third Prize:₹5 lakh- KB 809651

Fourth Prize: ₹5000

0585, 1158, 1953, 2357, 2997, 3522, 3687, 4789, 5810, 6219, 6224, 6802, 6923, 7031, 7747, 8259, 8973, 9488, 9619

Fifth Prize: ₹2000

4164, 4517, 6487, 9015, 9271, 9292

Sixth Prize: ₹1000

0476, 0587, 0646, 0959, 0989, 1406, 1780, 2143, 2595, 2811, 2940, 3173, 3228, 3789, 3822, 4484, 4504, 4969, 6163, 6249, 7895, 8024, 8046, 8192, 9270

Seventh Prize: ₹500

0554, 0560, 0807, 0939, 1057, 1441, 1937, 2354, 2602, 2712, 2926, 3027, 3399, 3404, 3462, 3582, 3631, 3643, 3725, 3788, 4030, 4259, 4273, 4325, 4360, 4450, 4529, 4572, 4690, 4746, 4921, 4929, 5184, 5350, 5757, 5763, 5912, 5920, 6070, 6128, 6397, 6547, 6656, 6701, 6703, 6744, 6762, 6820, 6911, 6961, 6993, 7011, 7082, 7113, 7170, 7273, 7417, 7506, 7613, 7731, 7830, 7890, 8030, 8309, 8329, 8523, 8577, 8747, 8969, 9006, 9100, 9416, 9448, 9535, 9657, 9841

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Eighth Prize: ₹200

0485, 0574, 0680, 0837, 1143, 1357, 1420, 1501, 1524, 1699, 1715, 1866, 1867, 1889, 2050, 2084, 2187, 2404, 2464, 2555, 2559, 2575, 2758, 2954, 2964, 3045, 3070, 3106, 3128, 3503, 3519, 3553, 3615, 3743, 3853, 3871, 3988, 4041, 4047, 4123, 4286, 4295, 4338, 4340, 4363, 4524, 4703, 4710, 4876, 4983, 5021, 5127, 5161, 5325, 5429, 5551, 5606, 5865, 6237, 6389, 6404, 6472, 6474, 6686, 7038, 7101, 7209, 7244, 7301, 7312, 7426, 7799, 7966, 8143, 8272, 8307, 8326, 8407, 8431, 8509, 8664, 8801, 9014, 9162, 9190, 9347, 9402, 9666, 9794, 9805, 9879, 9948

Ninth Prize: ₹100

0065, 0067, 0074, 0090, 0192, 0320, 0360, 0382, 0707, 0745, 0833, 0846, 0894, 1024, 1066, 1132, 1151, 1167, 1174, 1203, 1206, 1215, 1278, 1392, 1414, 1429, 1483, 1580, 1657, 1874, 1888, 1914, 1979, 1982, 2089, 2152, 2210, 2213, 2290, 2391, 2397, 2424, 2459, 2503, 2612, 2714, 2747, 2759, 2860, 2870, 2901, 2971, 3097, 3143, 3300, 3317, 3364, 3368, 3432, 3502, 3518, 3731, 3762, 3817, 3847, 3953, 4082, 4110, 4119, 4224, 4237, 4403, 4547, 4586, 4592, 4602, 4634, 4653, 4726, 4834, 5063, 5131, 5223, 5574, 5577, 5639, 5677, 5727, 5928, 6049, 6105, 6142, 6202, 6336, 6345, 6375, 6385, 6396, 6436, 6483, 6519, 6542, 6619, 6749, 6880, 6919, 7026, 7095, 7123, 7129, 7277, 7293, 7297, 7337, 7351, 7454, 7538, 7556, 7650, 7660, 7679, 7852, 7870, 7969, 7994, 8300, 8598, 8677, 8698, 8790, 8897, 9083, 9101, 9157, 9184, 9303, 9306, 9329, 9589, 9671, 9704, 9735, 9890, 9898

Kerala lottery results on Thursday: Karunya Plus KN-643 result 01/10/2026



Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

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Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.