Kerala lottery Karunya KR-770 result today 03/10/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KF 335755 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-770 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – KF 335755
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second Prize: ₹25 lakh- KH 874154
Third Prize:₹5 lakh- KB 809651
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Fourth Prize: ₹5000
0585, 1158, 1953, 2357, 2997, 3522, 3687, 4789, 5810, 6219, 6224, 6802, 6923, 7031, 7747, 8259, 8973, 9488, 9619
Fifth Prize: ₹2000
4164, 4517, 6487, 9015, 9271, 9292
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Sixth Prize: ₹1000
0476, 0587, 0646, 0959, 0989, 1406, 1780, 2143, 2595, 2811, 2940, 3173, 3228, 3789, 3822, 4484, 4504, 4969, 6163, 6249, 7895, 8024, 8046, 8192, 9270
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Seventh Prize: ₹500
0554, 0560, 0807, 0939, 1057, 1441, 1937, 2354, 2602, 2712, 2926, 3027, 3399, 3404, 3462, 3582, 3631, 3643, 3725, 3788, 4030, 4259, 4273, 4325, 4360, 4450, 4529, 4572, 4690, 4746, 4921, 4929, 5184, 5350, 5757, 5763, 5912, 5920, 6070, 6128, 6397, 6547, 6656, 6701, 6703, 6744, 6762, 6820, 6911, 6961, 6993, 7011, 7082, 7113, 7170, 7273, 7417, 7506, 7613, 7731, 7830, 7890, 8030, 8309, 8329, 8523, 8577, 8747, 8969, 9006, 9100, 9416, 9448, 9535, 9657, 9841
Eighth Prize: ₹200
0485, 0574, 0680, 0837, 1143, 1357, 1420, 1501, 1524, 1699, 1715, 1866, 1867, 1889, 2050, 2084, 2187, 2404, 2464, 2555, 2559, 2575, 2758, 2954, 2964, 3045, 3070, 3106, 3128, 3503, 3519, 3553, 3615, 3743, 3853, 3871, 3988, 4041, 4047, 4123, 4286, 4295, 4338, 4340, 4363, 4524, 4703, 4710, 4876, 4983, 5021, 5127, 5161, 5325, 5429, 5551, 5606, 5865, 6237, 6389, 6404, 6472, 6474, 6686, 7038, 7101, 7209, 7244, 7301, 7312, 7426, 7799, 7966, 8143, 8272, 8307, 8326, 8407, 8431, 8509, 8664, 8801, 9014, 9162, 9190, 9347, 9402, 9666, 9794, 9805, 9879, 9948
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Ninth Prize: ₹100
0065, 0067, 0074, 0090, 0192, 0320, 0360, 0382, 0707, 0745, 0833, 0846, 0894, 1024, 1066, 1132, 1151, 1167, 1174, 1203, 1206, 1215, 1278, 1392, 1414, 1429, 1483, 1580, 1657, 1874, 1888, 1914, 1979, 1982, 2089, 2152, 2210, 2213, 2290, 2391, 2397, 2424, 2459, 2503, 2612, 2714, 2747, 2759, 2860, 2870, 2901, 2971, 3097, 3143, 3300, 3317, 3364, 3368, 3432, 3502, 3518, 3731, 3762, 3817, 3847, 3953, 4082, 4110, 4119, 4224, 4237, 4403, 4547, 4586, 4592, 4602, 4634, 4653, 4726, 4834, 5063, 5131, 5223, 5574, 5577, 5639, 5677, 5727, 5928, 6049, 6105, 6142, 6202, 6336, 6345, 6375, 6385, 6396, 6436, 6483, 6519, 6542, 6619, 6749, 6880, 6919, 7026, 7095, 7123, 7129, 7277, 7293, 7297, 7337, 7351, 7454, 7538, 7556, 7650, 7660, 7679, 7852, 7870, 7969, 7994, 8300, 8598, 8677, 8698, 8790, 8897, 9083, 9101, 9157, 9184, 9303, 9306, 9329, 9589, 9671, 9704, 9735, 9890, 9898
Kerala lottery results on Thursday: Karunya Plus KN-643 result 01/10/2026
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.