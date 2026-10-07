Ernakulam: The traditional method of washing vegetables in baskets and basins at home is set to become a thing of the past. Consumers in Kerala can now look forward to purchasing government-certified, clean, and pesticide-free produce, thanks to a newly established state-of-the-art integrated packhouse.

Set up by Horticorp at its Kakkanad campus, the facility is equipped to clean everything from leafy greens to root vegetables using advanced scientific processes.

This modern fruit and vegetable cleaning and processing technology, which has primarily been confined to the private and cooperative sectors, is now being successfully integrated into the public sector by the state government.

Cleaning root crops and underground produce at the Kakkanad Horticorp facility. Photo: Manorama

Major benefits for consumers

The primary advantage of this facility is the guaranteed supply of safe, toxin-free fruits and vegetables. With the help of advanced refrigeration and packaging techniques, the fresh produce will retain its freshness and quality for longer periods. The facility also ensures strict grading and quality control. Soon, these high-quality fruit and vegetable kits processed at the Kakkanad packhouse will be available across various Horticorp retail outlets.

State-of-the-art integrated packhouse at Kakkanad

The new integrated packhouse is situated inside the Horticorp campus near TV Centre Junction on Seaport-Airport Road in Kakkanad. Completed under the supervision of the Kerala Land Development Corporation, the project received crucial financial support from NABARD and the State Horticulture Mission.

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The facility will wash, clean, and scientifically process agricultural produce sourced directly from local farmers. Following a successful trial run and official inauguration, full-scale operations are expected to commence within a month.