Thiruvananthapuram: The Revenue Department continued surveying Kerala University’s land in Palayam on Wednesday amid a row over alleged encroachment of university property by the CPM for the AKG Centre.

A team of four surveyors is measuring the property using tapes, following the traditional method, with nearly half of the survey completed so far. Though notices were served on both the university and the CPM, Tahsildar Aneesh Shankar said the survey would not cover the land on which the AKG Centre stands.

He said the extent of land held by the university would be reported to the High Court and that the AKG Centre property would be surveyed only if the court subsequently directs it.

R S Sasikumar, a university syndicate member and chairman of the Save University Campaign Committee, had filed a petition in the High Court alleging that the CPM encroached on more land than the extent allotted in 1977 for the AKG Centre for Study and Research and was using the additional land for other purposes.

The survey follows the High Court’s nod for the university syndicate to implement its decision to measure and demarcate its land to determine whether there has been any encroachment.

“Once the survey is completed, we will inform the High Court of the exact extent of university land and whether there is any shortfall or excess. Let the court decide whether there has been any encroachment. At present, the court’s direction is only to measure and demarcate the university’s land. Since the boundary is shared, the AKG Centre has also been informed about the survey,” Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar said.

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According to the surveyor’s notice, land under Survey Nos 49 and 50 in Block No 52 of Vanchiyoor village would be measured, with the parties concerned directed to clear bushes and undergrowth on the plots. The notice also asked both parties to be present at the site with their title documents.

The university, spread over 16.1 acres, and the AKG Centre are situated on land covered by the same survey numbers. The university’s Estate Officer was present during the survey as its representative, while no CPM representatives turned up at the site.

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In its reply to the notice, the CPM said it had no objection to the measurement of the university’s land, as that was what the syndicate had decided and what the High Court had permitted. The party also pointed out that the court had not directed the measurement of the AKG Centre land.

“Reports that the AKG Centre’s land is being measured and demarcated are misleading. In the case pending before the High Court, the order is to measure Kerala University’s land. The AKG Centre has the land allotted to it as per the records. We will fight the matter legally,” CPM state secretary M Govindan said.

However, Sasikumar maintained that the High Court had permitted the entire extent of land forming the basis of his writ petition to be measured and demarcated.

He said clarity could be achieved only by measuring the entire stretch of land covered by the same survey numbers and added that he would inform the High Court that the survey had been obstructed.