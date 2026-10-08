Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-644 result today 08/10/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PV 975247 | Check complete list
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Prize winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit claims within 30 days.
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Winners of the first and second prizes must surrender their tickets along with valid identification like an Aadhaar or PAN card.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-644 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PV 975247
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh- PU 673058
Third prize: ₹5 lakh- PX 717816
Fourth prize: ₹5000
0105, 0192, 0417, 0967, 1258, 1657, 2510, 2636, 3197, 4617, 5644, 5978, 6177, 6984, 7191, 7274, 8353, 8356, 8793
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Fifth prize: ₹2000
1051, 2478, 6365, 7823, 8092, 9209
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Sixth prize: ₹1000
0225, 0298, 0460, 0482, 1324, 1674, 1741, 1863, 2714, 3753, 3791, 3835, 3899, 4409, 4743, 5840, 6246, 6824, 7684, 7696, 7703, 8411, 8528, 9405, 9897
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Seventh prize:₹500
0146, 0261, 0412, 0446, 0484, 0804, 0824, 1150, 1396, 1502, 1565, 1573, 1661, 1775, 1824, 1925, 2056, 2294, 2639, 2849, 2905, 3142, 3171, 3204, 3540, 3751, 4071, 4319, 4561, 5086, 5172, 5185, 5399, 5421, 5422, 5674, 5774, 5934, 6102, 6167, 6299, 6412, 6584, 6790, 6928, 7265, 7292, 7442, 7445, 7461, 7497, 7532, 7559, 7621, 7649, 7685, 7803, 7872, 7917, 7927, 7963, 8044, 8099, 8253, 8373, 8479, 8627, 8699, 8800, 8843, 9253, 9390, 9426, 9549, 9660, 9871
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Eighth prize:₹200
0299, 0327, 0370, 0395, 0403, 0480, 0820, 0876, 0944, 0949, 1087, 1103, 1317, 1603, 1982, 2122, 2264, 2285, 2348, 2529, 2594, 2745, 2760, 2840, 2891, 3128, 3295, 3337, 3458, 3619, 3738, 3750, 3908, 4145, 4156, 4363, 4849, 4954, 4966, 5263, 5324, 5419, 5577, 5803, 5847, 5979, 6049, 6252, 6350, 6396, 6451, 6542, 6851, 6922, 6971, 7045, 7075, 7154, 7240, 7322, 7388, 7399, 7546, 7561, 7594, 7934, 8003, 8026, 8027, 8136, 8176, 8296, 8923, 8974, 9011, 9050, 9180, 9477, 9638, 9691, 9692, 9749, 9903, 9948
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.