Thiruvananthapuram: The Agriculture Department has reduced the allocation for an emergency assistance scheme for farmers affected by crop losses due to natural disasters and pest and disease attacks, cutting it from ₹7.5 crore last financial year to ₹4 crore this year.

Administrative sanction for ₹4 crore was granted for the current financial year based on a fresh recommendation submitted by the Agriculture Director.

The scheme covers the state share of assistance for farmers who suffer crop losses due to natural disasters, besides support for emergency prevention of pest and disease outbreaks.

Of the ₹4 crore allocation, ₹3.5 crore has been earmarked for disaster relief and emergency measures to prevent pest and disease attacks. The remaining ₹50 lakh has been set aside for maintaining a reserve stock of seeds for quick distribution and clearing arrears from previous years.

The allocation is ₹3.5 crore lower than the ₹7.5 crore provided under the scheme last year. The cut comes amid the impact of natural disasters, climate change and pest and disease attacks on agriculture in the state.

The Agriculture Department has made registration on its AIMS (Agriculture Information Management System) portal mandatory to ensure that benefits reach farmers transparently.

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The department has also directed that the sanctioned funds should be utilised for the intended purposes and should not remain idle in bank accounts. The scheme funds cannot be used to create new posts or purchase vehicles.

The scheme is to be completed by March 31, 2027.