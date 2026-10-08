Kannur: An ancient laterite stone foundation, believed to belong to a historic 42-foot martial arts training arena (known as a nalpatheeradikkalari or kuzhikkalari), has been discovered near the Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba. The structure was unearthed during clearing works in a heavily overgrown area near the temple premises, bringing centuries-old local legends to life.

Mythological significance

While local folklore has long hinted at the existence of an ancient training ground in the vicinity, concrete physical evidence had remained elusive until now.

According to Pudayoor Jayanarayanan Namboothiri, the chief priest (Tantri) of the Rajarajeshwara Temple, the ancient text Kerala Mahatmyam contains references to this specific site. The text describes a 42-foot arena located to the south of the temple in Lakshmipuram as Taliparamba was historically known where Lord Subrahmanya and Sage Parasurama trained in weaponry, guided by the chants of Sage Agastya.

Historical defence of the temple

TTK Devaswom President TP Vinod Kumar explained that the remains of the old underground arena (kuzhikkalari) were uncovered when workers cleared mud from the site, which lies within the traditional temple outer walls. Historically, Taliparamba was known as Perunchellur and Lakshmipuram. Following the decline of the Kolathiri dynasty, disputes arose with the Chirakkal royal family over the administration of the temple. During this turbulent period, local warriors were trained in these specialised arenas to defend the temple from external threats.

The temple authorities have stated that they are highly receptive to scientific exploration and are willing to provide all necessary assistance to the State Archaeology Department or other research bodies interested in studying the site to unravel its historical secrets.