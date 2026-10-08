Kochi: The woman who was gang-raped in Kochi after being lured with a spa job was allegedly forced to inhale MDMA before an unidentified chemical narcotic was mixed into her drinking water. She fell unconscious after drinking it and was then subjected to repeated sexual assault, according to her husband, who on Thursday vowed to pursue the case to its legal conclusion.

The survivor, who was allegedly lured with the promise of a spa manager’s job, was held captive and gang-raped at a private lodge in Kalamassery for two days.

Recounting what his wife told him about the ordeal, her husband said she was first forced to inhale MDMA and later given another intoxicating substance mixed in water.

“What she told me was that she was given something to smoke and was made to inhale MDMA. Later, some intoxicant was mixed into water. As soon as she drank it, she became unconscious. After that, she does not know what happened,” he told the media.

The husband also firmly dismissed rumours that the family was seeking an out-of-court financial settlement. “The case must not be derailed or compromised. We are not accepting money from anyone. No other young girl or child should ever have to go through an ordeal like this. So, I will pursue this case to its very end. I spent my own money to treat my wife, and that is how I want it to proceed. Nobody came to us, nor did we want to meet anyone. We will pursue this purely as a legal case,” he said.

He added that his wife’s health was gradually stabilising, though the ingestion of synthetic drugs had caused complications affecting her internal organs.

Survivor identifies more accused

The survivor’s statement was formally recorded by police late Wednesday night, while a judicial magistrate is recording her statement on Thursday.

During her deposition, she identified the key perpetrators and also named two additional individuals who allegedly arrived at the room while the crime was taking place. The police have launched a hunt for the two newly identified suspects.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said the survivor was fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team headed by Thrikkakara ACP Bijoy Chandran.

“In this case, we have apprehended four accused so far. Initially, Sreeraj and his associate Jith Martin,who operated spas. We identified about five spas operated by them, conducted searches across all locations, and initiated action to seal and shut them down,” Kumar said.

The Commissioner also detailed the alleged role of the woman who is accused of entrapping the survivor.

“A woman associated with the gang, Ammu alias Sharanya Sasi has been arrested. Her role was explained to us in detail by the victim. Her interrogation and remaining proceedings are going on. We are now receiving full cooperation from the victim,” Kumar said.

The police are also examining whether the gang has links with organised criminal networks or quotation gangs.

“As to whether any quotation gangs or goons are involved in the background, we are investigating that aspect. If clear evidence or details emerge, we will move forward with it. Earlier, disciplinary action was taken against certain police officers who had visited such places; cases were registered, and suspensions were issued. However, in this particular case, there is no specific input regarding that so far. If any such input emerges as part of the investigation, strict action will be taken,” the Commissioner said.

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The crime came to light earlier this week after the woman, a native of another district who was living with her husband in Ernakulam, responded to an online job advertisement for Delight Ayurvedic Wellness Spa at Unnichira in Kalamassery.

She attended an interview on October 2 and was subsequently informed that she had been selected for the job. That evening, Sharanya Shashi (30), who was living with co-accused VS Sanjai (20), allegedly sent a taxi to the survivor and invited her to a lodge in Edappally. She was told that an informal staff party was being held and that she would also be given a uniform sari.

After reaching the lodge, the woman was allegedly drugged, held captive and repeatedly sexually assaulted over two days by prime accused Sreeraj (30), Jith Martin (27) and their accomplices.

The investigation has also revealed alleged regulatory violations at the spa. The police found that Delight Ayurvedic Wellness Spa had been operating without a valid municipal licence since March 31, 2025.

The rented lodge at Vattekkunnam, where the alleged assault took place, has also come under scrutiny. According to investigators, the premises are a known narcotics hotspot, with drugs having been seized from the location at least 15 times in the past.

Investigators have also secured forensic material, digital devices and CCTV surveillance footage as part of the probe.