As roads increasingly turn into race tracks and fatal crashes keep claiming lives, stricter enforcement and sharper public awareness are crucial to curbing the menace, says Biju Isaac, Ernakulam Enforcement Regional Transport Officer (RTO).

Q: How can stricter action be ensured against speeding and road accidents?

A: With the number of vehicles in Kerala multiplying, road surveillance needs to be stepped up significantly. Everyone should use the Motor Vehicles Department’s Citizen Sentinel mobile app to report traffic violations, and all videos uploaded through the app prompt swift action. Cameras can help detect violations and instil the fear of certain action for breaking the rules, thereby serving as a deterrent. Ultimately, each person must make a conscious decision to obey traffic rules. Parents, teachers, the Motor Vehicles Department, the police and NGOs must work together to raise awareness.

Q: Are the existing laws stringent enough to punish violators? Don’t violators believe they can get away with it even after causing accidents?

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A: The laws are adequate. However, the tendency to challenge the legal system, defy rules and provoke others on the road is becoming increasingly common. Awareness must begin as early as the LKG level. It must be ensured that traffic violations attract stringent penalties and that drivers who commit such offences are held accountable.

Q: In many countries, speeding violations attract immediate fines and enforcement action. Can we introduce a similar system here?

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A: We must take into consideration the sheer volume of vehicles as well as the limitations in manpower and technology. Kerala has a population of 3.58 crore and 1.97 crore vehicles. Real-time enforcement would be possible if adequate infrastructure were available to monitor such a large number of vehicles.If motorists knew they would be caught or fined immediately for speeding, they would think twice before breaking the rules.

Q: Besides alcohol, synthetic drugs are also contributing to road accidents. Does the Motor Vehicles Department have mechanisms to detect such cases and ensure punishment?

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A: Extensive checks are being conducted in coordination with the police and the Excise Department, and many people are being caught. However, stricter action is needed. The effort to correct such behaviour must begin at home. Parents should remain alert to the possibility of their children going astray. Teachers and society at large must also be vigilant.

Q: Many young people obtain driving licences and take to the roads without a proper understanding of traffic rules. How can this be addressed?

A: The existing system requires applicants to obtain a learner’s licence, attend road safety classes and then appear for the driving test. The rules are already stringent. Any change to this system would require a policy decision by the government.