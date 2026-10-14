Cheruvayal K Raman, the Padma Shri awardee from Wayanad who devoted his life to preserving Kerala's indigenous paddy varieties, passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of agricultural conservation and sustainable farming. He was 74.

Popularly known as the ‘guardian of native paddy’, Raman, a septuagenarian from the tribal community in Wayanad, earned widespread recognition for his efforts to conserve traditional rice varieties and protect agricultural biodiversity. His work highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous seeds and farming knowledge for future generations.

Raman received the Padma Shri in 2023 for his contribution to sustainable agriculture and biodiversity preservation. His commitment to traditional farming also earned him the first Oommen Chandy memorial award for outstanding contributions to Kerala's farm sector.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique announced Raman's selection for the award while declaring the 2025 Kerala State Farm Awards in Thiruvananthapuram on August 9, 2026. The honour carried a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, along with a citation and plaque.

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Raman's contribution went beyond the preservation of traditional paddy varieties. His work underscored the value of indigenous agricultural practices at a time when biodiversity faces mounting challenges and traditional crops risk disappearing from cultivation.

His life and work stand as a testament to the role farmers play in protecting the natural heritage of Kerala. By preserving native paddy, Raman helped safeguard not just traditional seeds but also the agricultural knowledge and practices passed down through generations.

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His legacy will endure in the native rice varieties he championed and in the continuing efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and conserve biodiversity.