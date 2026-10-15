The Kerala High Court Division Bench, on Thursday, dismissed appeals filed by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena T and MLA Mohammad Riyas against the single bench order which directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register FIRs against them. The VACB has already filed two FIRs under the Prevention of Corruption Act and constituted two Special Investigation Teams.

The Division Bench comprising Justice K Natarajan and Justice Johnson John, issued the order based on petitions filed by Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena T and MLA Mohammad Riyas.

The court held that the impugned judgment had not affected the applicants’ right to pursue constitutional or statutory remedies against the registration of the FIR. “In such a situation, it cannot be held that the applicants established a prima facie or arguable case for granting the leave sought for,” the court said.

It observed that a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution can be filed to quash an FIR before a court takes cognisance of the offence. Once cognisance has been taken, the jurisdiction under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) can be invoked to seek the quashing of proceedings.

The court further observed that a preliminary inquiry was not necessary when the information furnished under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, was accompanied by sufficient material indicating the commission of cognisable offences.

It also held that an accused in a corruption case had no legal right to be heard before an FIR was registered and could not demand a preliminary inquiry as a prerequisite to its registration.

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Earlier during the hearing on the appeals, the petitioners' counsel cited that they were not heard by the Single Bench before the judgement was passed. It was also argued that the writ petition filed by Shahjahan was a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and as per the roster of the High Court, the hearing of the PIL rests with the Division Bench and hence the judgement on filing the FIR was a nullity and should be set aside. According to the counsel, the manner in which the judgement was passed without hearing the parties accounted for denial of natural justice.

The ED, however, said that the accused parties have no right to be heard. The Advocate General, said that the government has obeyed the Single Bench's order and FIRs have already been registered.

Justice A Badharudeen had directed the state government to register an FIR in the CMRL-Exalogic case based on information provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It also termed as illegal the decision to conduct a preliminary inquiry through a special team constituted by the State Police Chief and directed the Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to immediately register an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act based on the information shared by the ED under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).