The Youth Congress has filed a complaint with the State Police Chief against BJP leader and former DGP R Sreelekha over her alleged derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Youth Congress state vice-president Vishnu Sunil Pandalam filed the complaint, alleging that Sreelekha’s remarks were defamatory and hurt religious sentiments. Sreelekha is also a BJP councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The controversy stems from a speech Sreelekha delivered at a protest organised by the BJP Kollam East District Committee in Punalur. Referring to the ongoing protests in Delhi, she compared Gandhi’s description of the agitation as ‘Thandavam’ (divine cosmic dance) to the erratic behaviour of someone experiencing a drug overdose.

She also questioned the Congress’s decision to hold copies of the Constitution while protesting alongside people she referred to as “cockroaches”.

The BJP protest had demanded the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan over their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.