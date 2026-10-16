Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch has launched an investigation into allegations that a former Crime Branch official helped the accused, Raveendran Nair, in the case related to the death of Jayamadhavan Nair, 63, at Koodathil in Karamana.

The probe follows a Police Intelligence report alleging that the official instructed Raveendran Nair to create a false account of how Jayamadhavan Nair, who was found bleeding at his home, was transported in an autorickshaw. The official had also allegedly instructed him to influence the autorickshaw driver, Sumesh.

The current Crime Branch team is investigating allegations that senior police officials suppressed the Intelligence report.

Investigators have also received information that Senthil, the son-in-law of Sahadevan, another caretaker at the ancestral home, arranged the autorickshaw and its driver by promising to pay ₹5 lakh.

Sumesh has been questioned, and the possibility of naming Senthil as an accused is being examined.

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The Intelligence report had also alleged that the previous investigation team delayed further probes and inspections during the period of Raveendran Nair's daughter's wedding.

The probe further revealed that police officials had advised Raveendran Nair to approach the High Court to oppose the Crime Branch's application seeking permission to subject him to brain mapping tests. As a result, the investigation team had to wait two and a half years to obtain the necessary permission.

During questioning, Leela, the domestic worker, admitted to burning the pillow, bedsheet and mat on which Jayamadhavan Nair had been lying. However, she did not reveal whose instructions she had followed.

Investigators are gathering evidence to name Leela and Senthil as accused in the case. An application has been prepared to take Raveendran Nair into custody next week for further questioning. The investigation team has not yet examined the details of the other suspicious deaths linked to the case.