Malappuram: The attempt to revive the historic Mahamagha Mahotsavam at Thirunnavaya as Kerala's own 'Kumbh Mela' is facing a fresh organisational crisis, with competing groups staking claims over the festival’s future, allegations of financial irregularities from its January 2026 edition and disagreements over leadership threatening to cloud preparations for the next event.

The festival, held on the banks of the Bharathapuzha at Thirunavaya in Malappuram district in January 2026 after a gap of more than 230 years, drew lakhs of devotees and attracted national political attention, especially due to the boycotting of Congress and left parties. The festival's revival marked a significant moment in religious mobilisation in Kerala, bringing together various Hindu spiritual organisations, sannyasi communities and Sangh Parivar organisations. However, differences within its organising network have now overshadowed the event's success, leaving the management of the next edition uncertain as preparations for 2027 begin.

At the centre of the dispute is the absence of Anandavanam Bharati, a Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhada who played a prominent role in reviving and organising the 2026 festival, from recent discussions about the next edition. A statement issued on Friday by the Margadarshaka Mandalam, a collective of Hindu spiritual leaders, has brought the disagreements into sharper focus by detailing disputes over organisational authority, the recognition of long-standing organisers and allegations concerning the handling of festival revenue.

The Margadarshaka Mandalam, led by Swami Chidananda Puri and general secretary Swami Satswaroopananda Saraswati, is pursuing efforts to organise the next festival with the participation of the local committees from both banks of the river. Meanwhile, Anandavanam Bharati is expected to convene another meeting of his supporters and associates in the first week of November. The competing initiatives have raised questions about whether the groups can reach an understanding or whether preparations will proceed along separate tracks.

A large gathering of devotees during the January 2026 edition of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam at Thirunavaya. Photo: Malayala Manorama

Dispute over leadership and financial accountability

According to the Margadarshaka Mandalam's statement, several disputes emerged within the committee associated with the 2026 festival after Anandavanam Bharati joined its activities. The statement says disagreements intensified over what the organisers regarded as inadequate recognition of the committees that had conducted the festival for several consecutive years, publicity portraying the event as having begun only in 2025 under the leadership of the Juna Akhada, and an announcement that the next festival would be held over 51 days, allegedly made without consultation.

The most serious allegations concern the festival's finances. The Margadarshaka Mandalam claims that Anandavanam Bharati and those associated with him took control of a substantial portion of the revenue generated during the event without the knowledge or consent of the organising committee, while leaving the committee to bear the expenses and liabilities.

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Meanwhile, Anandavanam Bharati told Onmanorama that he will respond to the accusations and explain his plans for the festival after Vijayadashami.

The statement issued by the Margadarshaka Mandalam says the disagreements reached a point where the organisers were unable even to constitute an organising committee for the next edition, and its leaders, including Swami Chidananda Puri, held discussions with Anandavanam Bharati and representatives of Hindu organisations, proposing that the festival be organised collectively, with the involvement of spiritual leaders and institutions from across Kerala. According to the statement, Anandavanam Bharati rejected the proposal, maintaining that he would organise the Kerala Kumbh Mela under the leadership of the Juna Akhada, irrespective of whether the other groups participated. The Margadarshaka Mandalam said this position brought the discussions to a standstill.

A common committee proposed, but the leadership question remains

Following the breakdown in discussions, the Margadarshaka Mandalam approached the organisers who had been working on the two banks of the river. Tirur Dinesh, associated with the Tavanur-side committee, and Sudheer Namboothiri, who led the committee on the Thirunavaya side, were consulted on the need for a joint arrangement.

The Mandalam proposed that the committees from Thavanur and Thirunavaya function as a single organisation and that all income and expenditure accounts be audited by a chartered accountant.

A large gathering of devotees during the January 2026 edition of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam at Thirunavaya. Photo: Malayala Manorama

Anandavanam Bharati promises response after Vijayadashami

Speaking to Onmanorama, Anandavanam Bharati said he would address the media after Vijayadashami and disclose his plans for the festival's future. He is also expected to respond to the allegations concerning the previous edition.

The Juna Akhada has already issued a statement distancing itself from the Ashtamangala Prashnam recently conducted at Thirunavaya. The clarification adds another dimension to the unfolding controversy, as questions over the festival's future intersect with claims about the role of religious institutions and spiritual leadership.

Meanwhile, the dispute has generated considerable discussion on social media, where many users have expressed support for Anandavanam Bharati. Supporters argue that he was instrumental in reviving the festival on a large scale and mobilising the participation of lakhs of devotees in January 2026.

A festival rooted in history and religious tradition

It is believed that the Mahamagha Mahotsavam originated with the first yajna performed by Parashurama on the banks of the Bharathapuzha at Thirunavaya under the guidance of Brahma. Believed to have been held once every 12 years, the festival developed into a major congregation drawing people from across South India for religious observances, cultural activities and trade.

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Following the loss of royal patronage after Cheraman Perumal, the Perumbadappu Swaroopam is said to have assumed the chairmanship of the event and appointed the Valluvakkonathiri of Valluvanadu to a prominent position. The Zamorin later took over that position, contributing to a prolonged rivalry linked to the bloodshed of the Mamankam festival. The historical Mamankam tradition is believed to have come to an end nearly 250 years ago.

In recent years, efforts to revive this legacy gained momentum under Swami Anandavanam Bharati of the Juna Akhada, who was appointed Mahamandaleshwar for South India at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. The revival sought to re-establish the centuries-old Mahamagha tradition at Thirunavaya, presenting it as Kerala's own Kumbh Mela.

The January 2026 event was organised with the involvement of the Juna Akhada, support from different sannyasi communities in Kerala and participation from Sangh Parivar organisations. The revival of a ritual believed to have last been conducted more than two centuries earlier became both a major religious gathering and a broader expression of Hindu community mobilisation.

Political significance and the question of public religiosity

The scale of the 2026 festival also drew attention to the changing relationship between religious mobilisation and mainstream politics in Kerala.

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With organisers estimating that three to four lakh devotees attended daily, the event demonstrated the potential to mobilise a substantial public gathering around a religious tradition. The decision of the CPM and Congress parties to stay away from the festival attracted attention, particularly in a state where political competition has historically been shaped by secular political movements and strong organisational networks.

For the BJP, which has been seeking to expand its electoral presence in Kerala, the revival offered an example of the capacity of religious and cultural initiatives to attract large numbers of people.