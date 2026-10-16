Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has declared October 19, Monday, a public holiday across the state for Durgashtami as part of the Navaratri celebrations.

An order issued by the General Administration Department on Friday said the holiday would apply to all government and semi-government offices, public sector undertakings, establishments operating under the Negotiable Instruments Act and all educational institutions, including professional colleges.

The order, signed by Additional Secretary Anil Johney on behalf of the Governor, was issued on October 16.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Comment here