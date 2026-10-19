The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-76 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BX 224385

Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series

Second prize: ₹30 lakh- BZ 566280

Third prize: ₹5 lakh- BN 357129

Fourth prize: ₹5000

1022, 1525, 1662, 1718, 2347, 2698, 3088, 3583, 4441, 5032, 5903, 6046, 6926, 7183, 7603, 7608, 7845, 8898, 8947

Fifth prize: ₹2000

1231, 4156, 6644, 7731, 9235, 9892

Sixth prize: ₹1000

1627, 1966, 2162, 2457, 2590, 2722, 2860, 3111, 3707, 3752, 3928, 4074, 4142, 4169, 4732, 5292, 5339, 5533, 5684, 5860, 5862, 6466, 8513, 8522, 9355

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Seventh prize: ₹500

0111, 0467, 0609, 0804, 0882, 0920, 0997, 1332, 1386, 1526, 1899, 1955, 2000, 2437, 2533, 2746, 2870, 2907, 3458, 3575, 3609, 3670, 3688, 3797, 3891, 4166, 4192, 4297, 4301, 4426, 4454, 4522, 4531, 4833, 4953, 4988, 4998, 5132, 5253, 5514, 5667, 5817, 5839, 5983, 6323, 6468, 6526, 6617, 6906, 6910, 7128, 7148, 7282, 7356, 7649, 7663, 7830, 7991, 8006, 8089, 8184, 8223, 8301, 8620, 8664, 8688, 8728, 8912, 8932, 9016, 9198, 9227, 9540, 9585, 9667, 9870

Eighth prize: ₹200

0055, 0438, 0452, 0516, 0575, 0584, 0633, 0745, 0773, 0803, 1092, 1242, 1320, 1583, 2105, 2125, 2263, 2324, 2389, 2393, 2403, 2454, 2463, 2497, 2623, 2859, 2976, 3112, 3197, 3215, 3224, 3242, 3316, 3486, 3629, 3847, 3849, 3859, 3949, 3962, 4145, 4334, 4413, 4573, 4855, 4892, 5141, 5189, 5205, 5223, 5411, 5417, 5603, 5615, 5672, 5722, 5818, 5892, 5924, 5927, 6036, 6058, 6069, 6730, 6804, 6843, 7047, 7161, 7221, 7466, 7605, 7703, 7755, 7939, 8085, 8286, 8291, 8398, 8493, 8541, 8543, 8558, 8592, 8674, 8726, 8796, 8831, 8893, 8917, 9506, 9526, 9736, 9866, 9912

Ninth prize: ₹100

0133, 0199, 0226, 0236, 0251, 0273, 0352, 0469, 0481, 0487, 0709, 0813, 0910, 0919, 1063, 1138, 1147, 1150, 1193, 1214, 1265, 1299, 1412, 1471, 1478, 1507, 1645, 1717, 1805, 2128, 2343, 2489, 2553, 2604, 2676, 2716, 2873, 2875, 2977, 2991, 3007, 3008, 3126, 3136, 3308, 3361, 3501, 3749, 3765, 3898, 3964, 4059, 4122, 4279, 4312, 4315, 4322, 4496, 4530, 4559, 4607, 4724, 4739, 4837, 4977, 5095, 5175, 5208, 5282, 5326, 5367, 5390, 5462, 5534, 5547, 5554, 5580, 5710, 5747, 5760, 5948, 5977, 6032, 6045, 6052, 6241, 6242, 6448, 6465, 6542, 6571, 6573, 6592, 6604, 6616, 6647, 6657, 6783, 6806, 6832, 6880, 7121, 7127, 7279, 7306, 7348, 7470, 7629, 7635, 7661, 7712, 7757, 7889, 7891, 7968, 7998, 8013, 8118, 8197, 8207, 8277, 8349, 8355, 8422, 8429, 8439, 8509, 8535, 8551, 8703, 8808, 8813, 8905, 8962, 9055, 9072, 9228, 9476, 9518, 9542, 9622, 9677, 9874, 9919

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-77 result 18.10.2026





Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

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Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.